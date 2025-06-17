The Green Bay Packers didn’t get lauded for their offseason work in 2025. But they have reeled in a few guys who could be sleepers. And here are the two hottest Packers takes coming out of the team’s 2025 minicamp.

At the forefront of the discussion is Bo Melton doing his best Travis Hunter impression. Melton, a receiver, has been working at cornerback. The extra work could give him a better shot at making the 53-man roster.

Packers WR Bo Melton trying to become valuable

He’s a third-string wide receiver, but he already had value as a kick returner. Now, he’s adding to his arsenal. Melton’s speed made him a candidate for the other side of the ball during his rookie season in 2023.

Melton had a big game at receiver in 2023, totaling 105 yards on six catches against the Vikings in Week 17. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Melton has plenty of skills, according to packers.com.

“Obviously, he's a real talented player and has produced,” said LaFleur. “I just love everything about the guy. How he shows up every day ready to compete and give his best effort — matter of fact, I showed some clips of him in the team meeting … just of what he does.”

Known for his speed, Melton was first presented with the idea of playing cornerback while he was on Green Bay's practice squad back in 2023. The coaches, impressed by Melton's work on special teams, asked him if he'd ever played corner before.

With the Packers loading up in the draft at the already deep receiver position, it makes sense for Melton to find another way to help the team.

It's not an easy task for Bo Melton

For Melton to succeed on both sides of the ball, he would need plenty of extra work. That makes it tough, said Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“There are very few guys who have done it in our league,” said Gutekunst. “There have been a few. And when a guy's able to do that, it certainly helps your football team. Bo is everything we want in a football player out there as far as his ability as a receiver, certainly on (special) teams. If he's able to add to his arsenal, that makes him really, really valuable to us.”

Melton said he knows it might be a leap for him to play well enough at cornerback to help an NFL team.

“It's just something they want to look at,” Melton said. “I'm still a wide receiver. So I'm not really transitioning to no cornerback. But if it works, it works.”

Packers WR room very crowded

When looking at the overall picture, it’s easy to see the Packers are plenty deep at the wide receiver position.

Article Continues Below

How deep? Well, consider that offseason signee Mecole Hardman is a third-teamer right now. In front of him are Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, and Romeo Doubs.

That trio is listed as the starting group. On the second team are Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams. Hardman leads the third team, ahead of Melton, and Malik Heath. That’s a crowded group.

It’s all good for quarterback Jordan Love, according to packers.com. Running back Josh Jacobs seemed to set the receivers on edge because of his comments that the team needed a bona fide No. 1 receiver.

“It's just about pushing them to want to be great … trying to help them see it in themselves,” Jacobs said. “That's what our team needs.”

Jordan Love said there's plenty of competition

Love said the battles have been intense. And he added that it’s a good thing that will only serve to make the team better.

“There's always going to be competition,” Love said. “I don't think any of those guys are shying away from competition. They all want to be the best and be out there on the field.

“We've got a great group of guys. They all know what the main objective is that we're trying to get done here, and they know they're going to get those opps that come their way … I'm going to try to find the guy who's open. They all know that. Nobody's being sensitive about the number of targets right now. Everybody's just working to get better.”

Golden, the rookie first-round pick, has also pushed the veteran players and looks like a starter right off the bat. Reed said he’s trying to help the new guys get better.

“That's what I'm trying to do because I've been in their position as well,” Reed said when asked about taking Golden under his wing, helping and coaching when necessary. “It's not easy to learn plays, and it's a lot of chaos as a rookie. He's been doing a phenomenal job.

“He's picked it up probably faster than I did, so I commend him on that, and Savion as well. They're always around. I try to stick around in the huddle to make sure they're good.”