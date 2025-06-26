Green Bay Packers newest receiver, Matthew Golden, received a very positive OTA update, which has prompted some trade talk for Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Green Bay is coming into a huge 2025 season looking to take that good-to-great jump. With their young core, the Packers have made the postseason two straight years and are led by a starting quarterback in Jordan Love, who should continue to ascend.

One positional group for the franchise that has drawn a lot of attention is the wide receiver core. Green Bay made an eye-opening move, selecting Texas standout Matthew Golden with the No. 23 overall pick. The 21-year-old is an explosive athlete with strong hands who is known as an elite route runner. Golden is projected to contribute right away for the Packers, and based on a recent report, he could be pushing out two key contributors on the roster from the past few years. FanSided's Caden Handwork broke down what the rookie wideout's progress in OTAs means for this unit.

“With Golden getting plenty of reps with the Packers' starters through OTAs and minicamp, the future of wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson is in question. Rumors have been circulating that the Packers could trade one of the two to give Golden more opportunities. Doubs was the original candidate that the Packers were looking to trade, coming off 46 receptions, 601 yards, and four touchdowns last season.

However, ever since Watson's injury, Watson has become the receiver that Green Bay is most likely to ship off…The Packers are unlikely to trade Watson before the start of the season, given the fact that he is still recovering from his ACL injury. If Golden immediately breaks out and cements himself as one of the best rookie wide receivers in the NFL, expect Watson to be traded before or at the trade deadline this season.”

Doubs and Watson are both heading into the last year of their rookie deals. The two, along with Jayden Reed, make up an intriguing young wideout group in need of a true No. 1 option to stand out. That's the kind of step this core needs to take for the Packers to climb up the conference hierarchy.

The NFC North is set to be filled with competitive teams once again. The Lions and Vikings are coming off phenomenal regular seasons, while the Chicago Bears, on paper, look like a playoff contender. The Packers certainly have the talent to win their first division title since 2021, but might need to make some tweaks to the roster to reach that next tier. However, this latest news on Golden and wide receiving core is a good problem to have!