The Green Bay Packers are moving on from cornerback Jaire Alexander. Alexander was signed by the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday after beginning his star-studded career with the Packers. General manager Brian Gutekunst gave his thoughts on the departure.

“I think it comes down to that, whether he can stay on the field,” Gutekunst said to Aaron Nagler. “That was always the thing over the past four years, really, for us was his ability to be out there. Bringing in Nate Hobbs and Keisean (Nixon) stepping up like he did, and Carrington (Valentine) going (into the lineup), I think that’s what allows us to be a better football team than we were last year, just those guys having more experience.”

He continued with his statement.

“Because the reality is, Jaire wasn’t on the field for us much at all the past couple years. It’s a shame. He was such a good player for us, and it’s just one of those things where we would have loved for it to work out in some way, but I think over the last four years with what we were paying him and his ability to stay on the field, that was just something where it was time to move on.”

Article Continues Below

Alexander missed 20 games in the last two seasons. A majority of what you saw the Packers become over the last two seasons they accomplished without him. Finding an elite cornerback is not easy, but the team believes they can win games without one this season.

The Packers will rely on Hobbs and Valentine to be the top corners this season. Hobbs is in Green Bay after four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Valentine is entering his third season with the Packers. Nixon is a veteran who has also played for the Raiders. He enters year seven.

On paper, the team is definitely thin at the position. It will be up to their depth to make sure that is not the case.