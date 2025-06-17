It is not smart to wear Chicago Bears merch when in Green Bay, the home of the Packers, and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch learned that the hard way.

During the June 16, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Lynch wore a Bears bomber jacket to the ring for her promo. The crowd chanted, “They still suck!” repeatedly before Lynch could speak.

“They beat you the last time,” Lynch said, referring to the Bears' Week 18 victory over the Packers.

that takes guts to do in green bay… pic.twitter.com/QKXQMTp01u — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2025

Of course, Lynch is married to Seth Rollins, a known Bears fan. She probably was able to borrow his jacket for the show, knowing it would annoy the Green Bay crowd.

Why did the Packers fans boo WWE's Becky Lynch during RAW?

Of course, Packers fans were not pleased with Lynch wearing one of their division rival's merchandise. Some may call it cheap heat, as wrestlers poking fun at a rival team is nothing new.

We will see if Lynch continues to troll other fanbases at future events. It is possible she only did this because her husband is a known fan of the Bears.

For years, the Bears were terrorized by Aaron Rodgers when he played for the Packers. He went 24-5 as a starter against them, which is a win percentage of nearly 83%.

The Bears split their two games against the Packers in 2024. As Lynch noted, the Bears beat the Packers, who were led by backup quarterback Malik Willis, in the regular season finale.

Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion. She appears to be on a collision course with not just Lyra Valkyria, who she beat for the title, but also Bayley, whom she attacked to take her WrestleMania 41 spot back in April.

Before her current Women's Intercontinental Championship reign, Lynch was on an extended hiatus. She started her break after losing the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan in May 2024.

She then returned to WWE at WrestleMania 41, filling in for an attacked Bayley as Valkyria's tag team partner against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The following night, Lynch and Valkyria lost the titles back to Morgan and Rodriguez, and Lynch then turned on her partner.