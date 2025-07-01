Over the weekend, Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love tied the knot with his former fiancée and now wife, Ronika Stone, with a lavish wedding.

They co-posted photos from the event on their Instagram accounts. The two look stunning as Stone wore a sleek white wedding dress and large veil, and Love wore a traditional black tuxedo.

There are other pictures of them walking off the altar as the crowd applauds. Judging by the pictures, it appears the ceremony took place outside on top of a beach, which can be seen in the backdrop.

Previously, Love got engaged to Stone nearly a year earlier. They tied the knot nearly a year later on the dot, and congratulations to the happy couple!

Who is Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's wife, Ronika Stone?

Stone is a former All-American volleyball player at the University of Oregon. She played for them from 2016-19, and she has remained a professional volleyball player. She is a middle blocker for the San Diego Mojo.

Throughout her professional career, Stone has been named to two Second-Team Pro Volleyball Federation All-League Teams (in 2024 and 2025). She is also a one-time PVF All-Star and is the Mojo's franchise leader in points, kills, blocks, and more statistics.

Love is heading into his sixth season in the NFL. He spent the first three seasons of his career sitting behind Aaron Rodgers, who eventually left the Packers for the New York Jets in 2023. The Packers drafted Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Like Rodgers did with Brett Favre, Love had to wait his turn.

Love appeared in 10 games throughout his first three seasons, starting one. In his limited playing time, Love threw three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Then, in 2023, Love finally got a chance to lead the Packers as their starter. He burst onto the scene by leading the Packers to a 9-8 record and threw for over 4,100 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

His first season as the team's starter earned him a contract extension. Love followed that up with a disappointing year in which he only started 15 games. Malik Willis filled in for Love during his absence.

It was a down year for Love. He threw for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 15 starts. The Packers went 11-6 (9-6 with Love) and lost in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.