The 4 Nations Face-off is upon us, and not surprisingly, the roster for Team USA includes Florida Panthers assistant captain Matthew Tkachuk and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk.

The brothers are the sons of former NHL forward Keith Tkachuk, who played for the United States internationally in the Olympics as well as helping them win the 1996 World Cup.

Matthew Tkachuk, who has helped the Panthers to two straight Stanley Cup Final appearances culminating in a championship win last spring, is going into the tournament with a Game 7 mentality for each contest, via NHL.com.

“It brings me right back to the Stanley Cup Final, same mindset,” he said. “These games are as big as it gets for us – we're talking about four Game Sevens.”

Meanwhile, Brady is looking forward to spending time with his brother, via NHL.com.

“Just getting to see him all the time,” Brady Tkachuk said. “Just take advantage of being together. We said this at the start, I think this week and a half will be some of the most laughs that we’ll ever have. We’ve already had a great time together.”

Matthew Tkachuk helped the Panthers to the Stanley Cup

Hockey fans everywhere raised their eyebrows when the Panthers acquired Matthew Tkachuk from the Calgary Flames in the infamous blockbuster trade in July of 2022, sending Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to Calgary in return.

The deal has essentially had a reverse effect on both franchises, as the Panthers have advanced two consecutive years to the Stanley Cup Final, winning the franchise's first championship last season. Meanwhile, the Flames have yet to qualify for the playoffs since the trade.

During last spring's postseason run for the Panthers, Tkachuk scored six goals with 16 assists; the previous season, he scored 11 goals with 13 assists in their unsuccessful run to the Cup Final.