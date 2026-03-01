Mookie Betts has yet to make an appearance in spring training for the Los Angeles Dodgers, despite having no injury designation. However, it sounds like he is finally set to return to action soon, as manager Dave Roberts revealed when Betts will make his spring training debut.

Roberts stated that the 33-year-old superstar will play his first game on Sunday when the Dodgers take on the Los Angeles Angels, according to Bill Plunkett of the Southern California Newspaper Group. Betts will finally begin ramping up for the 2026 season.

“Dodgers' Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts will make his Cactus League debut Sunday vs. Angels.”

The eight-time All-Star is set to begin his 13th season in MLB. He is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw his numbers dip a tad. However, he remained efficient enough for the Dodgers, especially in the playoffs. Mookie Betts ended last year with a .258 batting average (career-low) and .326 OBP (career-low) while recording 152 hits, 20 home runs, and 82 RBIs.

Betts is expected to retain his role as the shortstop in the Dodgers' infield. After playing a chunk of his career in the outfield, he's found a way to become a solid defender for this club. Mookie Betts has won six Gold Glove Awards throughout his career, but none have been for the shortstop position.

With Betts back in action on Sunday, he and the Dodgers will focus on the upcoming 2026 season. Los Angeles is aiming to become just the third franchise in league history to three-peat for a World Series. The New York Yankees have done it several times before, while the then-Oakland Athletics accomplished that feat in the 1970s.