The 4 Nations Face-Off round robin stage ended on Monday night as Team USA lost to Team Sweden 2-1. Team USA suffered a few injuries during the contest, but are off to the 4 Nations Final against Team Canada. Unfortunately, their injuries woes have continued. And the latest update is rather concerning for defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

McAvoy was admitted to Mass. General Hospital during the loss to Team Sweden, according to Boston Globe reporter Jim McBride. American head coach Mike Sullivan, McAvoy's father-in-law, mentioned he was battling a shoulder injury following the contest. At the time, he said he would have more information on Tuesday.

As mentioned, Team USA dealt with a few different injuries during Monday's contest. Brady Tkachuk played less than two minutes before leaving with an injury. Vincent Trocheck also went down the tunnel before the end of the first period. Captain Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's game, as well as Brady's brother Matthew Tkachuk.

Sullivan expressed optimism about Brady's injury after facing Sweden. However, he did not have an update for anyone else. Losing Charlie McAvoy for an extended period of time would be a massive loss for Team USA.

McAvoy has long been one of the best two-way defenders in the NHL. He has spent his entire career with the Boston Bruins to this point. He has never averaged fewer than 22 minutes per game in Boston. Over the last few seasons, his offense has also come along. McAvoy has scored at least 45 points in each of the last three campaigns.

Team USA retake the ice on Thursday to take on Team Canada in the 4 Nations Final. For now, the most important thing is McAvoy's health. Hopefully, the 27-year-old can return to the ice without any complications. Furthermore, let's hope the Bruins star avoids a truly serious injury and this hospital visit is only a precaution.