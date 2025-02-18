It was a rather discouraging scene on Monday night when Team USA star Brady Tkachuk left his 4 Nations game with an injury. The Americans were looking to sweep the round-robin stage and beat Team Sweden. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so. They lost to Sweden 2-1 on Monday at the TD Garden in Boston. But Team USA will face Team Canada in the 4 Nations Final for what promises to be an intense rematch from Saturday's first matchup.

Tkachuk's brother, Matthew, had already been ruled out by Team USA before Monday's game. The brothers led the way for the Americans to open the 4 Nations. Having them on the sidelines due to injury would be a massive blow. However, American hockey fans received optimistic news on Monday night.

Team USA head coach Mike Sullivan said Brady Tkachuk was held out for precautionary reasons, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Sullivan will know more about the injury on Tuesday. However, he believes the outlook for Tkachuk to play in the 4 Nations Final is rather positive.

Brady Tkachuk has sparked Team USA at 4 Nations

Having Tkachuk out of the lineup would have been a massive blow. Especially given the injury issues Team USA ran into on Monday. Auston Matthews was ruled out prior to the game against Sweden. Moreover, Vincent Trocheck left with an injury during the first period. This left Team USA with just 10 forwards to take on the Swedes.

In the end, the Americans were through to the 4 Nations Final no matter the result. However, they will need their squad to be at full strength for the contest on Thursday. Team Canada are highly motivated following their loss on Saturday. And they have momentum on their side. The Canadians defeated Finland 5-3 to clinch their spot in the Final on Monday afternoon.

The 4 Nations Face-Off has been a major success for the NHL. And the marquee matchup everyone hoped for is on tap. It will certainly be interesting to see whether Team USA can pick up its first major tournament win since 1980 over their bitter Canadian rivals.