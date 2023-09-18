The Green Bay Packers encountered a heart-wrenching setback in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season. They succumbed to the Atlanta Falcons in a narrow loss. While the contest remained closely contested, several pivotal figures within the Packers' roster bore the brunt of responsibility for the unfortunate outcome. In this piece, we will delve into and discuss the quartet of Packers personnel who played a significant role in the loss.

The Packers' Week 2 Disappointment

As the 2023 season is still in its early stages, the Packers have ample time to address the deficiencies in both their offensive and defensive strategies. However, their loss to the Falcons in Week 2 was a bitter pill to swallow.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Packers enjoyed a 24-12 lead over the Falcons. Astonishingly, Atlanta orchestrated a remarkable comeback, ultimately clinching victory by a mere point, 25-24.

How did it all unravel? What happened to the dominant Packers team that had bested the Bears but stumbled against an NFC South underdog on that fateful Sunday?

No single individual shoulders the blame. This was a collective effort showcasing how the Packers' offense and defense jointly contributed to a devastating loss.

In this analysis, we will pinpoint the four Green Bay Packers personnel accountable for the disheartening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

In his debut year as the Packers' full-time starter, Jordan Love has generally performed well. However, a handful of missed crucial throws marred his performance in Week 2.

First, remember that Love has already achieved more three-touchdown games this season than Aaron Rodgers did in 2022. Considering Love's absence of key players like David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson, and Aaron Jones, his stock should be on the rise.

Nonetheless, Love faltered in this game by missing open wide receivers on multiple occasions, including a potential touchdown to Romeo Doubs. He also mishandled a critical fourth-down quarterback sneak attempt that derailed a crucial offensive drive.

What is Jordan Love doing? Packers lose to Falcons 25-24… ouch#Packers #ButtFumble pic.twitter.com/r8tSE8GB88 — Out Fox Sports (@MarkHolder27) September 17, 2023

At times, Love exhibited pinpoint accuracy, connecting with Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed while maintaining composure in the pocket. However, as the leader of the Packers' offense, he shares some responsibility for the offense's late-game struggles. These included three-and-outs and a turnover on downs in the final drives.

Although Love played a largely clean game without glaring mistakes, he must ensure the offense remains effective in clutch situations.

With Aaron Jones sidelined in Week 2, AJ Dillon had the opportunity to step up as the primary rusher. Regrettably, his performance did not meet expectations.

Dillon managed 15 carries for 55 yards, averaging just 3.7 yards per attempt. His longest run spanned merely eight yards. He also contributed only one catch throughout the game. Given his role as a backup and the high praise from coaches leading up to the 2023 season, Dillon needed to make a more significant impact.

Sure, the absence of offensive tackle David Bakhtiari may have impacted the Packers' running game. Still, Dillon, as the RB1 for the day, should have made a more positive contribution.

Following his underwhelming performance, it's evident why the Packers are exploring other options in the backfield moving forward.

3. DC Joe Barry

Joe Barry's defense faltered against the Falcons in Week 2. The Packers allowed ATL to run 78 plays to their 47, with the Falcons controlling the clock for over 36 minutes.

The Falcons amassed 446 total yards, with just 235 through the air. This highlighted the Packers' struggles to contain the ground game. Atlanta managed over 200 rushing yards against the Packers' defense. This included a critical 12-play, five-minute drive during the final quarter.

Apart from Quay Walker, the Packers' defense performed subparly as a unit. Take note that both Walker and Jaire Alexander missing potential game-changing interceptions. Alexander's missed opportunity could have resulted in a touchdown.

The Green Bay Packers defense must address these issues promptly before facing the New Orleans Saints next week. Joe Barry's position could be in jeopardy if improvements are not made.

4. Matt LaFleur

Despite leading at halftime, throughout the third quarter, and for most of the fourth quarter, the Packers relinquished their advantage. Holding a 24-22 lead, Matt LaFleur inexplicably called three consecutive running plays with AJ Dillon. They gained a mere nine yards. This decision to rely on the running game in a critical moment, especially when it had been ineffective earlier, baffled many observers.

LaFleur's unwavering loyalty to Dillon, despite his struggles, has been costly for the team. This needs to change.

Looking Ahead

Overall, the Packers' Week 2 loss to the Falcons in the 2023 NFL season was a disappointing outcome for the team and its supporters. While the game remained tightly contested, a group of key personnel within the Packers organization bore significant responsibility for the defeat. Their subpar performances and questionable decisions influenced the game's outcome. As the Packers continue their season, addressing these issues and making improvements will be essential to their playoff aspirations.