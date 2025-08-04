The Green Bay Packers will have high expectations once again this season, and their success will depend on how Jordan Love continues to progress. Love had the weapons on offense to succeed last season, but they ran into the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round and lost. The hope is that they're better prepared for top teams this season, and they'll need everyone on board to compete.

Christian Watson will not be around to start the season as he still recovers from injury, but it looks like he may be ahead of schedule the way that he's moving, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Christian Watson, who is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in January, is expected to start the season on active/PUP. But he does not look like someone still recovering from an ACL tear,” Fowler wrote. “One person with the team joked that he recently asked Watson if he ever actually tore the ligament, given how well he's been moving. Still, Green Bay will be cautious and give him the early part of the season to get his leg strength back.”

Before going down with the injury, Watson had 29 receptions for 620 yards and two touchdowns, and he was a big part of the receiver group for the Packers. As for now, Love will have to rely on Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden.

Jordan Love, Packers have weapons to work with on offense

Love will not have a shortage of receivers to pass to this season, and the hope is that he can distribute the ball evenly to keep everyone engaged. Head coach Matt LeFleur spoke about the weapons that Love has at his disposal and how they'll be able to keep all of them happy throughout the season.

“Hopefully winning will keep them all happy,” LaFleur said via ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “The beauty of our offense is you really don't know necessarily who's going to get the ball, and I think it really frees up the quarterback. He doesn't have to feel that pressure [of], ‘Oh I got to get this guy the ball,' and it's really on us as a staff to try to move these guys around and showcase what they can do.”

The passing game should be strong for the Packers this season, and it will be up to Love to make things happen on offense. If he can he can keep the turnovers down, he'll have the team in a good position toward the end of the season.

