The Green Bay Packers had their fair share of struggles on the defensive side of the ball in the 2022 season.

A season after they ranked ninth in total yards allowed per game, Green Bay ended up allowing a 336.5 yards per game mark in the 2022 campaign, which ranked at 17th in all of the NFL. The Packers also struggled to both get to the passer and stop the run on a regular basis. Overall, they logged a mere 34 total sacks and allowed a lowly 139.5 rushing yards per game average.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry took some time to touch on the up-and-down play from his defense last season. Barry opted to take some responsibility for Green Bay’s forgettable year on defense.

“There were a number of things, it starts with me that I have to do better,” Barry said on Wednesday. “In order this group to play better, I have to do better.”

In the big picture, Barry sees that the Packers simply must be more consistent on defense in the upcoming season.

“If you do go back and really critique last year, the inconsistencies were the things that really got us,” Barry said on Wednesday. “We played well at times, we didn’t play well at times. And that’s what you can’t do in this league. … On our side of the ball, on the defensive side of the ball, that’s the thing that we’ve got to do week in and week out, is that we’ve got to show up and play our best version of football, our best version of defense.

“We can’t be up one week and down the next. We’ve got to find that consistency and show up every single week.”

The Packers will see a few new faces on defense in the 2023 campaign, including Lukas Van Ness. Green Bay selected the former Iowa standout with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in an effort to bolster the production from its pass rush.

For now, the Packers sure are looking ahead to Day 1 of their OTAs schedule, which is set for May 22.