Jordan Love's first start for the Green Bay Packers went about as well as you'd expect. Against their long-time rivals in the Chicago Bears, the team dropped 38 points on the measly Chicago defense. However, that offense will be without two of their top weapons in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Packers announced that both Aaron Jones and Christian Watson will be out for Week 2, per Adam Schefter.

“Packers’ RB Aaron Jones, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play vs. the Falcons, per sources. The Packers promoted RB Patrick Taylor from their practice squad Saturday.”

“Packers’ WR Christian Watson, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play vs. the Falcons, per source.”

Watson did not play during the Packers' Week 1 opener against the Bears. While his presence was missed in the passing attack, the offense still got contributions from their other receivers. It was a receiver-by-committee approach for Green Bay, as 6 players had two or more catches during the game.

Jones' presence will be a massive game-changer for the Packers against the Falcons in Week 2. Without their top receiver, Green Bay heavily relied on their RB1 to move the chains. Jones had 127 total yards (41 rushing, 86 receiving), serving as their best red zone threat.

This game will be a true test for Jordan Love's talents. The Falcons' defense is no joke, giving rookie Bryce Young hell in their first game. He won't be alone: Luke Musgrave, Romeo Doubs, and the recently promoted Patrick Taylor will be there to support him. Can Love go 2-0 in his first year as a full-time starter?