Jordan Love's net worth in 2023 is $12.5 million. The quarterback came out of nowhere in college, going from a two-star recruit to an NFL prospect. Let's look at Jordan Love's net worth in 2023.

Jordan Love's net worth in 2023 (estimate): $12.5 million

From a growth spurt in college to getting drafted into the NFL, Jordan Love has turned a football scholarship into tons of wealth. Jordan Love's net worth in 2023 is $12.5 million, according to Sportsnaut.

Love was born on Nov. 2, 1998, in Bakersfield, Calif. He attended Liberty High School to play football. Throughout high school, Love was held back by his small stature, backing up for the majority of his time. Midway through his junior year, Love took over the starting job and held it until graduation.

In his senior year, Love threw for 2,148 yards and 24 touchdowns along with 806 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He impressively led Liberty to the state semifinal, turning the heads of some smaller universities. He opted to commit to Utah State, the only school to offer him a scholarship.

Jordan Love's college career

Going into his freshman season, Love no longer needed to worry about his small stature. He grew nine inches in height and gained 80 pounds but still redshirted his freshman season. In 2017, he played all 12 games and started the last six. He threw for 1,631 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Love started the rest of his college career, earning MVP of the 2018 New Mexico Bowl. He helped Utah State reach No. 22 on the AP poll.

Love's final season didn't go well for the team, as a lot of turnover in the roster and coaching led the Aggies to a 7-6 record and Love's worst season statistically. Nevertheless, Love opted to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL draft. He completed his college career passing for 8,600 yards, throwing 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He also added 403 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Jordan Love's professional career

Much to the dismay of Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers selected Love with the 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Rodgers' felt that he was a couple of offensive weapons away from being a Super Bowl favorite, but the Packers opted to improve their quarterback depth instead.

Rodgers was not the only person shocked by the pick, as media and draft analysts all aimed at the Packers. The pick landed Love a four-year, $12.3 million fully guaranteed contract.

To add insult to injury, Love was inactive for the entire 2020 season, sitting third on the depth chart. He finally was elevated to the backup role for the 2021 season, sitting behind Rodgers for the entirety of the following two seasons. Love did manage to get into some action but not enough to warrant any confidence from Packers fans.

In the 2003 offseason, Rodgers announced his desire to continue playing football with the New York Jets. The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets for draft picks, making Love No. 1 on the depth chart in Green Bay. Rodgers had some parting words of wisdom before leaving for New York. Rodgers is familiar with the situation that Love finds himself in, as Rodgers took over for legendary Brett Favre when he started his career with the Packers.

Jordan Love's new contract

The Packers gave Love a vote of confidence heading into the 2023 season, signing Love to a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including incentives. The deal reportedly included $13.5 million fully guaranteed. The price was a bit steep for a player who had only started one game in his career, but Green Bay is confident Love is worth it.

If there is any team that is accustomed to the situation that Love finds himself in, it is the Green Bay Packers. The only question is, will Love be able to handle the pressure of carrying on the torch of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre?

For a player who has only started one game in his career, did Jordan Love's net worth in 2023 surprise you?