Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is a fan of Netflix’s hit series Quarterback. After the release of the second installment on July 8, LaFleur publicly shared how much he enjoyed the behind-the-scenes storytelling and even hinted that he’d like to be part of the action next year. Specifically, he wants an invite to the premiere of the next season, tagging Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, which produces the series, to make it happen.

LaFleur admitted he found great value in the show, especially in seeing Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell’s approach ahead of their matchup last season. He also appreciated the deeper insight into two quarterbacks he has personally coached, Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins. For LaFleur, who has helped Green Bay’s offense transition smoothly from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, this kind of access reinforces the importance of understanding the mindset of elite quarterbacks.

The appeal of Quarterback

The series, executively produced by Peyton Manning, debuted its first season in 2023 and featured Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Cousins. Season two brought Cousins back, this time documenting his move from Minnesota to Atlanta, while adding Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Across seven episodes, the show peels back the curtain on what it takes to succeed at what many call the toughest job in sports.

The storytelling blends drama with authentic behind-the-scenes content, offering everything from Goff piloting Detroit to one of its best seasons ever, to the personal and professional challenges faced by Cousins and Burrow. It gives fans a raw look at their preparation, their off-field lives, and the pressure of leading an NFL team.

For LaFleur, whose Packers ranked eighth in scoring and fifth in total yards last season, the series also serves as a study in leadership and adaptability. Green Bay’s offense has consistently stayed in the league’s upper half under his watch, thriving in scripted situations where his play-calling precision shines.

With Matt LaFleur’s public shoutout, don’t be surprised if he’s on the guest list when Netflix rolls out season three.