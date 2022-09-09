The dust has settled from the Kevin Durant trade request and the Brooklyn Nets once again have one of the top rosters in the NBA, at least on paper. A major part of that is the return of three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

It has been 15 months since Simmons last appeared in an NBA game. An abundance of questions surrounds the 26-year-old’s ability to return to his All-Star form heading into this season. But Simmons steps into a situation in Brooklyn that is vastly different than the one he forced his way out of seven months ago. Here are four reasons why he can be an All-Star for the Nets in 2022-2023:

4. Brooklyn’s offensive firepower

Simmons’ lack of an outside shot has been the biggest criticism surrounding his game. While it remains a hole in his skillset, Brooklyn’s stockpile of shot creators and spot-up shooters can help shield that weakness.

When handling the ball, Simmons will be surrounded by shooters such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale, T.J. Warren, and Patty Mills. If you combine numbers from each of their last full seasons, that group shot 41.6% from three on 2,457 attempts.

Swapping a post-heavy top option like Joel Embiid for outside shooters like Durant and Irving, along with Brooklyn’s supporting cast, will open driving lanes that allow Simmons to do what he does best: attack the paint and create. Markieff Morris shooting respectably from three in a small-ball center role would upgrade the fit even further.

The construction of Brooklyn’s roster and the offense they project to run offers a much better fit for Simmons compared to the pieces that were around him in Philadelphia.

3. Ability to play center

Another positive of swapping Embiid for Durant and Irving is Simmons can play center far more frequently. “Center” is a term that will confuse many NBA fans when discussing Simmons’ role with the Nets. His size and versatility add a position-less element to Brooklyn’s rotations even more than prior years.

Simmons will not be playing the role of a traditional center. The focus will be more on having four shooters surrounding Simmons, who will act as a “point center.” His size and strength will allow Brooklyn to swap Nic Claxton or Morris for a fourth shooter to maximize spacing.

The Nets should also frequently use Simmons as a screener in these lineups. Irving and Durant’s ball-handling and shooting ability along with Simmons’ capabilities as a roll man will put immense pressure on defenders. Brooklyn’s lack of a short-roll playmaker was evident last season with Claxton, Bruce Brown, James Johnson, and others struggling to fill the role. Inserting a 6-foot-11 generational passer like Simmons with a surplus of 40-plus percent shooters on the perimeter is a scary thought for opposing defenses.

2. Transition game

Orchestrating the fastbreak is another area where Simmons should excel this season. The former number one pick’s rebounding ability will allow him to act as a grab-and-go point guard, an area where he had great success in his last season. Per Synergy Sports, Simmons averaged 2.7 assists per game in transition in 2020-2021, the second-most of any player in the league.

This transition attack will not allow teams to set their defenses, alleviating a portion of the offensive burden on Durant and Irving as Simmons finds teammates running the floor or spotting up on the perimeter.

1. Defense

A two-time NBA All-Defensive First-Team selection, defense is the area where Brooklyn needed Simmons the most last season. With his length and superb athleticism, the 26-year-old offers a dependable option against a lineup of Eastern Conference star forwards that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo (6’11”), Khris Middleton (6’7”), Jimmy Butler (6’7”), Jayson Tatum (6’8”) and Jaylen Brown (6’6”). Adding Simmons will allow the 34-year-old Durant to focus a larger portion of his energy on offense.

Simmons led the league in steals in 2019-2020 and ranked fifth in deflections in 2020-2021. He is a seamless fit in Brooklyn’s switch-heavy defensive scheme. The overall size and versatility of those around Simmons will also help to accentuate his talents. The Nets’ starting lineup projects to be Simmons, Irving, Harris, Durant, and Claxton. The average height of this group: 6’8”. The average wingspan: 6’11”.

This overall length and athleticism offers very few mismatches for teams to hunt. Led by Simmons, Brooklyn should improve significantly defensively in 2022-2023.

Simmons’ mental state will play a large role in his performance with Brooklyn this season. Reports during the Boston series indicated that the 25-year-old still had “mental hurdles to overcome” before returning to the floor.

If Simmons is ready mentally and can return to his all-star form, the Nets are positioned to contend. Brooklyn opens its season in just over five weeks and all eyes will be on Simmons as he makes his long-anticipated return.