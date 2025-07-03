The Orlando Magic are one of many Eastern Conference teams going all in for the 2026 season. The Magic traded for Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies before free agency. Their latest move is not an addition to their roster, but is just as important. God Shammgod is leaving the Dallas Mavericks to join Orlando and help players like Anthony Black and Jase Richardson.

Shammgod was a key member of Dallas' coaching staff since he joined them in 2016 as an assistant. He grew into one of their lead player development coaches through his tenure with the team. He was one of many who helped Luka Doncic make the transition to the NBA from overseas.

Now, Shammgod will work with the Magic's young players in a bigger role, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. While players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will benefit from his oversight, he is there more so for the rookies and second-year players. More specifically, Shammgod will work with guards like Black and Richardson to grow their ball-handling and decision-making on the floor.

Black showed some flashes during his rookie season, but could use help with his playmaking. Richardson, on the other hand, was one of the steals of the NBA Draft.

Shammgod has a long history of success in his role, and the Magic hope that a change of scenery won't change that. Orlando is full of young talent that could come together to make a deep playoff run. Thanks to injuries to stars in the postseason, the Eastern Conference is wide open.

Orlando's offense has their biggest weakness last season. While Shammgod might not have a hand in implementing schemes, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosely needs all the help he can get. If the Magic can stay healthy and get consistent production from Black and Richardson, the sky's the limit.

The Mavericks, on the other hand, will miss Shammgod dearly. No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg enters the league as one of the more intriguing rookies in recent memory. However, head coach Jason Kidd and the rest of Dallas' staff will have to figure out how to grow his game without Shammgod's services.