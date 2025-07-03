The Detroit Tigers’ incredible turnaround in 2025 just got a major stamp of approval as three of their stars are headed to the All-Star Game as starters. Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres, and Javier Báez have all been voted into the American League’s starting lineup for the Midsummer Classic, which takes place on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. It’s the first time since 2007 that Detroit will have three position players starting in the All-Star Game, and it could become four if lefty Tarik Skubal gets the nod to start on the mound.

Among the trio, Javier Báez’s selection is especially noteworthy. With this year’s All-Star Game, Baez makes history as the first player ever to start the game at second base (2018), shortstop (2019), and now in the outfield (2025). That puts him in elite company as only Pete Rose, Harmon Killebrew, and Albert Pujols have also started All-Star Games at three or more different positions, with all outfield spots grouped together.

What makes Báez’s achievement even more impressive is his journey to get here. After battling two underwhelming seasons and undergoing hip surgery in 2024, many wondered if he could bounce back. But he’s done just that, and then some. With injuries hitting Detroit’s outfield, including Parker Meadows, Matt Vierling, and Wenceel Perez, Báez stepped up and filled the gap, even taking over center field, a position he had never played in the majors before this season.

So far in 2025, he’s played 33 games in center field and has not only held his own but delivered above-average defense, according to Statcast. Offensively, Báez has delivered his best numbers as a Tiger, .285/.323/.460 with nine home runs, 36 RBIs, and 2.2 bWAR in 71 games, surpassing his combined bWAR over the previous three seasons in Detroit.

Greene, on the other hand, is having a breakout season at age 24. This will be his second consecutive All-Star appearance, but his first as a starter. Greene secured 33% of the fan vote in Phase 2, ahead of Mike Trout (24%) and Steven Kwan (17%). He ranks second among AL outfielders in OPS (.903) and home runs (21), behind only Aaron Judge, and second in the majors with 69 RBIs. Greene has a .296/.348/.539 slash line and leads all Tigers in home runs, RBIs, batting average, and OPS. He’s also third among AL outfielders in fWAR (3.0), per FanGraphs.

Joining them is second baseman Torres, who earned his first All-Star starting nod after winning the fan vote over Jackson Holliday. Torres, signed by Detroit on a one-year, $15 million deal this offseason, leads all MLB second basemen in fWAR and owns a .280 batting average with an .818 OPS. Notably, he's the only AL hitter at any position with more walks than strikeouts. This is Torres’ third All-Star selection, but his first as a starter after being a reserve in 2018 and 2019 with the Yankees.

The Tigers have the AL’s best record, and their All-Star selections show why. If Skubal starts on July 14, it’ll be the team’s first time since 1966 with four All-Star starters.