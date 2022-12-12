By Julio Luis Munar · 4 min read

Just recently, an article by The Hollywood Reporter sent DC fans into a frenzy due to a rumored shakeup of the cinematic universe by former Marvel director James Gunn. As a result, the likes of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, Black Adam, and even the Man of Steel sequel and their respective statuses are left hanging in the air without any confirmation of their continuation from Warner Bros. Discovery. If the inevitable happens, this means that the Snyderverse and most of its important elements will potentially cease to exist.

While there has been no news yet on which DC project will survive the cut, there’s a good argument to be made for ending Zack Snyder’s beloved work. We take a look below at the reasons why James Gunn should end the Snyderverse for the benefit of DC.

4 reasons why James Gunn ending the Syndervese is the right thing to do for DC

4. The Snyderverse has become too confusing

What started out in Man of Steel has now become a convoluted and chaotic cinematic universe that seems to have no direction at the moment. Even with Black Adam, little has been done to address where the DC universe is going and how it will put itself together for that arduous journey to success.

With tones shifting from being too dark and too serious to a product that tries so hard to emulate the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the end result has leaned towards confusion amongst fans. If this is allowed to go on, the primary elements of the Snydervese will just end up causing more damage to DC over the long run. It might be best for James Gunn to take what has worked before and incorporate them into a new cinematic universe to be effectively used for the better.

3. To make other characters as successful as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman

When it comes to DC, fans can expect one of Superman, Batman, or Wonder Woman to have a film or two. That’s expected since these are the franchise’s biggest names and its best bet to draw people in. But while that may be true, there’s also something more rewarding and more fulfilling when other heroes make it to the big leagues.

Take Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, for example. Back then, no one expected that a character like him would rake in a lot of money at the theaters. Fast forward to now and the King of the Seven Seas is among the few profitable franchises under the DC banner. James Gunn has the perfect opportunity to elevate other names, such as Blue Beetle, in an effort to emulate the success of Aquaman. Much like what he did with the Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel and certain characters in The Suicide Squad, Gunn can help those relatively unknown heroes make the leap as he has the knack for that. In the process, the DC universe can certainly become more sustainable and not heavily rely on heroes from the Snyderverse.

2. James Gunn needs a clean slate to make DC more competitive

Sometimes, it’s nearly impossible to make a concept work, especially when so many wrong steps have been taken. This is the case with the Snyderverse right now and trying to salvage it might not be the best idea for the DC universe. Doing so may cause more harm than good to a franchise that’s trying so hard to keep up with a successful model like the MCU

This is where the recent The Hollywood Reporter article regarding the DC franchise shakeup comes in. While this latest development leaves a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, it serves the purpose of giving Gunn a clean slate to work with well. If indeed most Snyderverse-related properties are slowly being phased out in the coming years, it will potentially pave the way for more creative freedom for Gunn and his team in crafting a more competitive DC universe, one that can go round per round with the MCU.

1. A better and more cohesive DC Universe

For more than a decade, Marvel has been churning hit after hit. As a result, fans have gravitated towards the MCU and have mostly remained loyal, even though there have been less than satisfactory offerings in Phase 4. For DC to reach this point, Gunn must do away with the Snyderverse to come up with a more cohesive cinematic universe for the overall franchise.

If this is done correctly, expect Gunn’s brilliant mind to come up with a slate of DC films that has something for everyone. Add DC’s long and rich history of captivating storylines from the comics, a set of charismatic actors to take these roles, and resourceful directors to bring the goal of an improved DC universe to life. But for that to come true, the old should be discarded and embrace something that has a better chance of working. In this regard, James Gunn must clear the board of all things Snyderverse to infuse new life into the battered franchise.