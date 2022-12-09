By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

After an article by The Hollywood Reporter sent DC fans running wild due to a rumored shakeup of the cinematic universe by its new co-heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the former has come out to steer the ship right by addressing the issue. It should be remembered that the report allegedly leaked out a plan to do away with Wonder Woman 3, and possibly recast certain characters in a plan that spans decades for the DC universe. As a result, the Guardians of the Galaxy director has come out to clear the air on these rumors.

Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we’re still just beginning. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

James Gunn starts by acknowledging the current status of his stint as co-head of DC Studios and the process they’re taking to plan the coming 10 years for the franchise. The former Marvel Cinematic Universe director then says that The Hollywood Reporter’s article on the matter contained some truths, falsehoods, half-truths, and details they haven’t decided on yet. Gunn goes on to say that the drawbacks of taking this job are dwarfed by the opportunity to build upon what worked in the DC universe and rectified what didn’t.

As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer. pic.twitter.com/sxwKGRD3vc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 8, 2022

Gunn then goes on to acknowledge that he can’t make everyone happy but he promises to do everything in service of these DC characters and their stories on screen. He ends the thread by asking everyone to wait as the former MCU director and his team plan out the direction of the DC universe in the coming years. A piece of Alex Ross art depicting different DC superheroes, including the trinity of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, served as Gunn’s conclusion to the thread, and a promise to do right by these characters and the fans.

Rumors are running rampant online about Wonder Woman’s fate, the continuation of Aquaman, Black Adam, and Superman’s stories, and which project is going to get the axe moving forward. Until more news from Gunn comes out regarding these rumors, DC fans everywhere will have to wait for a final confirmation about the future of the franchise.