With the conclusion of another eventful chapter in the history of the Indianapolis Colts, the franchise is now focusing on what lies ahead. The 2024 NFL Draft emerges as a prime opportunity to strengthen the roster with promising talent. In this article, we explore four relatively lesser-known prospects who could play a significant role in revitalizing the Colts and propelling them back into contention.
The Colts' 2023 Season
The 2023 season for the Indianapolis Colts was marked by a 9-8 performance that lacked postseason success. It also represented their seventh season under the guidance of general manager Chris Ballard and the debut season under new head coach Shane Steichen. Despite initially modest expectations, the Colts showcased improvement over their 4–12–1 record from the previous season. They even secured a notable victory over the New England Patriots in Frankfurt during Week 10. Although finishing with a winning record, the Colts failed to clinch the AFC South title for the ninth consecutive season. As such, their playoff hopes were dashed in the final week after a loss to the Houston Texans. It was the second time in three seasons they missed postseason action.
The Colts' 2024 Draft Context
As the Colts join the rest of the NFL at this week's scouting combine, they stand as the sole team without the need for travel. Unlike the preceding season, this year's focus lies beyond quarterbacks. Indianapolis boasts a promising young quarterback in Anthony Richardson, who impressed at last year's combine before being selected as the No. 4 pick in the draft. Now, the Colts' objective is to surround Richardson with complementary talent. They need players who are capable of elevating a team that narrowly missed the playoffs. Armed with seven draft picks, including the No. 15 overall selection, the Colts aim to strategically build a roster primed for success.
Here we will look at the four sneaky good players whom the Indianapolis Colts must take during the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cole Bishop, S, Utah
The Colts have an opportunity to fortify their secondary by selecting Cole Bishop. Bishop, who showcased his skills in 11 games for Utah during the 2023 season, tallied an impressive stat line in 2023. He had 60 tackles, with 6.5 for loss, three sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.
Blessed with versatility, Bishop can effectively contribute on all defensive fronts. However, teams can feel his impact near the line of scrimmage, especially against the run. He possesses elite size for a defensive back. Honored with a spot on the All-American second team, Bishop opted to forego his final college year to pursue a career in the NFL. With the potential to evolve into a top-tier safety in the league, the Colts should strongly consider drafting him if he remains available on Day 3.
Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
The Colts' defensive line needs revitalization. Ruke Orhorhoro from Clemson could be the solution. Hailing from Nigeria and later Michigan, Orhorhoro committed to Clemson after high school. In his final season with the Tigers, he compiled 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games. He has a rare combination of strength and athleticism. Orhorhoro just disrupts offensive rhythms at the line of scrimmage. As a high-ceiling prospect, he's coveted by any team seeking to bolster its roster. Passing on him in the third round would be a missed opportunity for the Colts.
Daniel Green, LB, Kansas State
Linebacker Daniel Green is a product of Kansas State University. He spent six years honing his craft before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite flying under the radar due to his age, Green emerges as one of the draft's most underrated linebacker prospects. He excels in thwarting opponents' running games and has displayed glimpses of playmaking ability in pass defense. Projected to be available in the fifth round, Green presents an enticing option for the Colts to bolster their linebacker corps.
Logan Lee, DT, Iowa
Logan Lee was a stalwart on Iowa's defensive line throughout his collegiate career. He amassed an impressive 158 tackles for the Hawkeyes. Yes, most do not even project any team to draft him. Having said that, Lee could prove to be a valuable late-round addition for the Colts. He can offer much-needed depth along the defensive line.
Looking Ahead
As the Indianapolis Colts gear up for the 2024 NFL Draft, the stakes are high and the expectations are palpable. With a fresh perspective, the franchise looks to inject new talent into key positions. They aim to reignite the spark of championship contention. They have under-the-radar prospects like Cole Bishop and Daniel Green as well as high-ceiling talents like Ruke Orhorhoro. As such, the Colts have an array of options to consider. Every selection carries the potential to shape the team's trajectory in 2024. As the draft unfolds, Colts fans eagerly await the unveiling of the chosen players who will don the horseshoe emblem in the upcoming season.