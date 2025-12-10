The Indianapolis Colts officially have Philip Rivers on the roster, and the next step is figuring out when he will be on the field to play his first game since 2021. When talking to reporters on his first day back, Rivers was asked if he would start against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’m preparing like that. … And if that’s what they feel, we collectively feel, is the best decision, then we’ll go,” Rivers said.

“Me at 30, me at 44 — going to Seattle and winning in 2025 in Week (15) is gonna be tough.”

More on this story to come.