The Indianapolis Colts found some late-season humor thanks to head coach Shane Steichen, who cracked a hilarious response when asked about coaching 44-year-old Philip Rivers once again. The moment came amid one of the most surprising NFL comeback stories in some time, with the Colts fighting to stay in the AFC playoff race after a wave of quarterback injuries.

Steichen and Rivers share years of history from their time together with the San Diego Chargers and later the Los Angeles Chargers, where their partnership helped build one of the league’s most efficient passing offenses. That familiarity makes this reunion more believable than it sounds. Still, it is not every week a 44-year-old quarterback returns to a playoff contender, making the Colts quarterback news impossible to ignore.

The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) to share what Steichen said when asked if Rivers was the first player older than him he had ever coached.

“Ummm… I’ve coached him when he was older than me before. So, obviously with age everyone gets older. That was true 10 years ago.”

The lighthearted comment perfectly captured Steichen’s connection with Rivers, who had been coaching high school football before getting the call from the Colts. The return adds experience, leadership, and depth as the team pushes toward the NFL playoffs.

While the move raised eyebrows across the league, it reinforces the faith Steichen and Rivers have in one another. For the Colts, this reunion isn’t just about filling a roster spot—it’s about trusting chemistry, experience, and belief in a shared system that once worked to perfection.