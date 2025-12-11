Sam Ehlinger is staying put in Mile High City after he reportedly chose to stick it with the practice squad of the Denver Broncos instead of returning to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Colts were interested in signing Ehlinger after the season-ending Achilles injury to Daniel Jones. The feeling, however, wasn't mutual for the fifth-year quarterback.

“Ehlinger, who’s had multiple opportunities to leave this year, decided he wanted to stay in Denver and continue his development with HC Sean Payton and QBs coach Davis Webb,” wrote Schultz on X.

He noted that the Colts reached out to Ehlinger even before working out Philip Rivers, who eventually got the nod at 44 years old.

“In all likelihood, the plan was to add Ehlinger along with Rivers. In the end, it’s just Rivers who joins Indy,” said Schultz.

With Jones out, Anthony Richardson dealing with an eye injury, and Riley Leonard being bothered by a knee injury, the 27-year-old Ehlinger had a strong chance to start had he reunited with the Colts.

He only appeared in eight games in four years in Indianapolis, tallying a completion rate of 63.4% for 573 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round in 2021 out of Texas.

He signed a one-year deal with the Broncos in the offseason but was relegated to the practice squad.

Perhaps Ehlinger feels more appreciated in Denver, prompting him to choose to stay instead of getting another chance in Indianapolis.

Philips is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.