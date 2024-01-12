Don't expect to see Anthony Richardson play it safe for the Colts in 2024.

Anthony Richardson's slender frame and propensity to run raised concerns even before the Indianapolis Colts drafted him fourth overall in the 2023 draft. Would Richardson be able to handle the grind of an NFL season? Those fears unfortunately were justified as Richardson battled injuries before being lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

But Richardson isn't letting his abbreviated rookie season change the way he plays football.

“I feel like I’m going to stay the same, keep being me,” Richardson said told the Indianapolis Star's Joel A. Erickson. “I can’t try to run through everybody. If it’s first-and-10, I need to get what I can get, get down, get out of bounds, get to the sideline, do what I can do. .. But if the game is on the line, I’ve got to go out there and compete.”

Dangers of Richardson's style

Richardson appeared in four games for the Colts, and he flashed the enormous potential that led to him being drafted so high despite starting just 13 games in college at Florida.

The dual-threat averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored four rushing touchdowns on just 25 carries. But it wasn't just his running that made him dangerous. Richardson averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt over his last two starts.

The Colts know that Richardson's athleticism and the threat he poses as a runner are elements of his game to emphasis, not downplay. But they must also protect their franchise quarterback from further injuries.

“It’s a tough balance, because you don’t want to take away, ” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “Instinctively, when you get in a game, you react to whatever your instincts take you to. …Learning when to get out of bounds, when to get down vs. when to go for it, those are going to be things he’s going to have to learn.”

Richardson will improve in those areas of the game. But he'll do so without sacrificing what makes him and his game so thrilling.