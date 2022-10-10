The Minnesota Vikings survived a midgame meltdown and rallied to beat the Chicago Bears, 29-22, on the road in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are now 4-1 and are in first place in the NFC North. Here we’ll look at some takeaways from the Vikings’ Week 5 comeback win.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings built an impressive lead early, surrendered it midway through the game, and ended strong against the Bears. Cousins scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:26 left on Minnesota’s sixth third-down conversion of the game-winning drive. That helped snap the Vikings out of their mid-game slump just in the nick of time.

The Vikings have developed a habit of doing this. Keep in mind that they have won three straight games when trailing with less than five minutes remaining. They seized the lead for good against Detroit with 45 seconds remaining in Week 3 and drew ahead of New Orleans with 24 seconds left in Week 4.

Here are our four takeaways from the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 5 win vs. the Bears.

4. Greg Joseph is human

Over the first four games, the Vikings had been superb in almost every aspect of the kicking game under new special teams coordinator Matt Daniels. However, there were some snags Sunday.

Greg Joseph was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 5-for-5 on field goals against the Saints. In this game, though, he missed two field goals. First, he had a 53-yard kick go wide right at half-time, and then he had a 51-yard attempt blocked by Dominique Robinson on Minnesota’s sole possession of the third quarter.

It’s a pretty concerning trend that Joseph has now failed to convert his previous four field-goal tries on the Vikings’ own home field.

3. Dynamic Dalvin Cook

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns against a team that has struggled to stop the run in head coach Matt Eberflus’ debut season. He also added 27 receiving yards.

After failing to score on their first two second-half drives, the Minnesota Vikings turned to running back Dalvin Cook. He decided to take matters into his own hands and produced big time.

In fact, Cook was instrumental in the Vikings’ 17-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in the game-winning touchdown. Overall, Minnesota would not have won on Sunday if it hadn’t been for the play of their top running back.

2. Jumping Justin Jefferson breaking records

Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson had a career-high 12 receptions for 154 yards and even snagged a Kirk Cousins 2-point conversion to extend the Vikings’ lead to seven points in the first half.

There was a brief moment this season when it appeared that the NFL had figured out how to stop Jefferson. However, in the previous two weeks, Jefferson has made it quite obvious that opposition teams still have a lot of work to do if they want to keep him at bay.

He even broke a record. During the opening drive, Jefferson eclipsed Hall of Famer Randy Moss to set a Vikings record for most catches in a player’s first three seasons. Jefferson made it with his third reception of the day. Moss caught 226 passes in 48 games. Jefferson surpassed it in 36 games, and we’re still at Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Sheesh.

1. Captain Kirk steps up in the late game

If the Vikings have learned anything this season, it is that quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bit of late-game brilliance in him. In each of the Vikings’ last three games, Cousins has made critical fourth-quarter plays and throws.

On Sunday, Cousins converted two third-down runs on the ground, including a 1-yard sneak for the game-winning score. That occurred after he set a team record with his first 17 passes of the game. Cousins’ play is still inconsistent at times, sure, but he is one of the primary reasons the Vikings are 4-1 and alone atop the NFC North.

Cousins finished this game passing 32-of-41 for 296 yards. To be honest, he was genuinely outstanding in the first half, completing 17 consecutive passes. He even led the Vikings to three touchdowns on their opening three offensive possessions. Keep in mind that Cousins completed 22-of-26 passes for 217 yards and one score in the opening two quarters alone.

Yes, they almost dropped the ball in the second half, so to speak, but a win is a win. The Vikings are discovering methods to win despite occasional lapses. In a way, that speaks well for their future success as they become more resilient and efficient in their execution. We also love how Cousins doesn’t shy away from the big moments.