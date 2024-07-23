Despite coming up short once again in their bid to capture the franchise's sixth Lombardi Trophy, the San Francisco 49ers are full speed ahead into the 2024 season. A well-rounded team with stars on both sides of the ball, head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are looking for ways to improve their team in both 2024 and beyond. One of those possible methods? Trading star receiver Brandon Aiyuk to the highest bidder.

Rumors have swirled around the wideout all offseason, and his teammate, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir commented on them during an appearance on NFL Network's “Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams.”

“I was surprised just because I thought a deal would’ve been done by now,” Lenoir said to Adams. “Just because what he’s done this past season. I feel like he was un-guardable last season. Just him coming back and then with all the new additions, the pieces we added, I feel like, who’s going to be able to really stop this team.”

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers could be heading for divorce

One of the biggest problems with having a great team is that eventually, it will have to break up, at least to an extent. It's inevitable and is once again a problem that San Francisco is facing. Despite not winning a Lombardi Trophy in Lynch and Shanahan's tenure, the 49ers have come close a couple of times, most notably losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowls 54 and 58.

Aiyuk could be the latest departure from the Bay Area, as he is seeking a new long-term contract. Even though the team could keep him for the 2025 and 2026 seasons with the franchise tag, it is likely not a route that they want to take. Fellow star receiver Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle are on long-term contracts, and wideouts Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing were picked up during the 2024 NFL Draft.

What type of value could Brandon Aiyuk bring back in a trade?

The biggest question is how much value will San Francisco receive for the veteran? The fifth-year player is coming off arguably his best season, going over 1300 receiving yards and snagging seven touchdowns. He's become an integral part of an offense stacked with stars, from Samuel and Kittle to running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy. Would the value he brings back in a trade outweigh the value he brings to the 49ers offense?

That is hard to quantify, as San Francisco has a lot of other stars plus rookies in Pearsall and Cowing that could conceivably replace the production that Aiyuk brings but at a fraction of the price. One thing is clear: the sooner that the situation is resolved the better. If Aiyuk isn't traded or signed to a long-term contract, then the negatives might begin to outweigh whatever positives this star receiver brings to the team.