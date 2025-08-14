The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a few injuries, and they were recently handed another one, this time on the offensive line, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers place former first-round pick, OL Andre Dillard, on season-ending injured reserve,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Dillard was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the team. The Eagles ended up declining Dillard's fifth-year option, which made him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He signed with the Tennessee Titans on a three-year, $29 million contract but was cut the following season. In 2024, he signed with the Green Bay Packers and appeared in 10 games, then signed with the 49ers in May.

The 49ers have always been known for having one of the better offensive lines in the league, and hopefully, they can add another player for depth soon. Christian McCaffrey and the other 49ers running backs have played well behind the offensive line, and they'll be looking to do so again this season.

The 49ers had just suffered an injury a few days ago, as rookie receiver Jordan Watkins had a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss about a month.

49ers dealing with injury bug in training camp

The one thing that hurt the 49ers last season was that they had injuries that continued to pile up, which led them to have a down year. Most of their key players have been healthy in camp, but they are still dealing with injuries to some of their depth pieces. Outside of Dillard being put on season-ending IR, running back Ameer Abdullah was also placed on the list a few days ago.

One of the biggest pieces that will be missing for the 49ers when the season starts is Brandon Aiyuk, as he's still recovering from tearing his ACL last season. The 49ers are being cautious with trying to bring him back, but head coach Kyle Shanahan shared when he may be back on the field.

“49ers HC Kyle Shanahan estimated today to reporters that WR Brandon Aiyuk — who is recovering from a significant knee injury — could be back for Week 6,” Schefter wrote.

For now, the 49ers will have to count on Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and George Kittle in the passing game, and McCaffrey has proven to be a mismatch when he lines up outside as well.