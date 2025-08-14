One week after returning to the San Francisco 49ers' preseason practice, Nick Bosa missed the team's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders due to another injury. However, much like his previous absences, there does not seem to be any reason for concern.

Bosa sat out of the 49ers-Raiders joint practice due to general soreness, NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco reported. He previously missed three sessions for the same reason. Maiocco also noted that offensive guard Ben Bartch missed practice with an elbow injury.

While Bosa's absences are noticeable, they raise almost no red flags. Bosa missed three games in the 2024 season, but still managed 52 tackles and nine sacks to match his production from the previous year.

Bartch, who is currently listed as the team's starting left guard, is a more notable absence. Despite playing just three games in 2024, Bartch is the frontrunner to replace Aaron Banks in the starting lineup. Banks signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

Coming off his fifth Pro Bowl selection, Bosa is primed for a bigger year in 2025. The 49ers gave their star help over the offseason by trading for veteran Bryce Huff and adding rookies Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins and CJ West in the 2025 NFL Draft. Bosa, who turns 28 in October, is still at the peak of his athletic prime.

49ers preparing for preseason clash with Raiders

As Nick Bosa remains sidelined with his minor injury issues, the 49ers continue to prepare for a preseason tilt against the Raiders. San Francisco is 0-1 in the 2025 preseason after dropping a 30-9 contest against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 9.

Although they would ideally like to have him on the practice field, Bosa was unlikely to play in the game either way. The 49ers have been cautious with their starters throughout the offseason, particularly given the numerous injuries they have suffered. Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall both spent time on the PUP list, while Jauan Jennings continues to deal with nagging ailments.

The 49ers did not deploy any of their key players against the Broncos. Instead, head coach Kyle Shanahan started Mac Jones at quarterback, with Tanner Mordecai and Carter Bradley also factoring in. DeMarcus Robinson, Isaiah Hodgins and rookie Jordan Watkins joined Jones in the opening lineup as the starting receiving corps.