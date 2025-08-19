The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 23, for their final preseason game. However, San Francisco is experiencing some injury woes, and the club made some roster moves ahead of Saturday's contest.

Running back Patrick Taylor Jr. will reportedly miss the entire 2025-26 campaign due to injury, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. He was originally in the mix for a backup role, but after dislocating his shoulder. The 49ers placed him on the IR.

“49ers RB Patrick Taylor Jr. will miss the entire 2025 NFL season with a shoulder injury that will require surgery.”

Shortly after placing Taylor on the season-ending IR, the 49ers then released both wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and running back Ameer Abdullah, per Meirov. Each player agreed to an injury settlement, and both are now free agents.

“The 49ers released WR Equanimeous St. Brown and RB Ameer Abdullah from IR with an injury settlement.”

Despite suffering from multiple injuries right now, most of the key contributors on the 49ers are healthy and ready for the season. George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey are both primed for the new campaign, while Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings are in place to serve as the top two wide receivers for Brock Purdy until Brandon Aiyuk eventually returns.

The 49ers' preseason matchup against the Chargers should be an opportunity for head coach Kyle Shanahan to evaluate the bottom end of the roster. After experiencing a magnitude of injuries last year, San Francisco will want the best depth possible in the hopes of remaining competitive.

If not, then it could be another troubled year for the 49ers. San Francisco will kick off the upcoming season with a Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. It will be a road game for the club, making it a tough NFC West divisional contest to open the 2025-26 campaign.