The hobbled San Francisco 49ers are picking up a quarterback, to help Brock Purdy out if needed. The 49ers signed free-agent quarterback Nate Sudfeld on Tuesday, per ESPN.

Sudfeld has played sparingly in his NFL career for the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles. He last played in the NFL in 2022 for the Lions, although he has spent time on Detroit's roster since then. He spent some time with San Francisco back in 2021.

It is believed Sudfeld's past history with the team is a primary reason why San Francisco signed him. The 49ers are a banged up team at the quarterback position.

“49ers backup QB Mac Jones is not at practice. He appeared to sustain a knee injury on Saturday. It’s not believed to be too serious, but it explains the signing of Nate Sudfeld. Kyle Shanahan will update after practice,” reporter Matt Maiocco wrote Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

Sudfeld had a tryout on Monday with the team.

49ers hope to return to the Super Bowl in 2025

San Francisco has had some great seasons in recent years under head coach Kyle Shanahan, but 2024 wasn't one of them. An injury-depleted San Francisco squad won just six games.

49ers fans hope that Coach Shanahan and this squad can once again return to a Super Bowl. San Francisco has lost two Super Bowls since the year 2020, and both were against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For San Francisco to do well, the team needs a healthy Brock Purdy. The young quarterback finished the 2024 season with 3,864 passing yards and 20 touchdowns.

It isn't clear if Sudfeld will be a permanent answer in the quarterback room, to help back up Purdy. In his NFL career, Sudfeld has posted just 188 passing yards. He has one touchdown pass, and one career interception.

The 49ers will likely use Sudfeld in their final preseason game, against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. San Francisco then opens their 2025 regular season on September 7, on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.