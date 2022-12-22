By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Debating about the Pro Bowl snubs is an unofficial annual tradition in the NFL world. For this year, the biggest snub that appears to be lighting Twitter on fire is that of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, as further underscored by David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Christian McCaffrey not making the Pro Bowl is a wild snub, considering the fact that his arrival coincided with remarkable 49ers’ offensive surge. McCaffrey also leads all NFL running backs in receiving stats (simple and advanced). Shocking stuff

The do-it-all running back failed to crack the list of Pro Bowlers for the 2022 NFL season, and as expected, not a few 49ers supporters are unhappy about the fact their No. 1 weapon in the backfield is not a Pro Bowler this campaign.

McCaffrey is a blatant snub. https://t.co/v7HAOzoS08 — Zachary Grier (@zgrier24) December 22, 2022

Wtf.. what is wrong with the pro bowl selection?!? McCaffrey Reed.. WTF… #snub — Tausha (@Taush18) December 22, 2022

Never seen a pro-bowl snub quite like McCaffrey — TD (@tyestakes) December 22, 2022

I'm going to need Christian McCaffrey to replace that Pro Bowl Snub with a Super Bowl MVP. — keithkrebs (@keithkrebs) December 22, 2022

McCaffrey was a super snub…How did Tony Pollard beat him to it? Such a joke. — Alexander (@Alexanderx88) December 22, 2022

There are two subjective schools for McCaffrey’s Pro Bowl qualifications. On one hand, there’s the seemingly undeniable fact that the 49ers running back is a sensational on-field talent, who can destroy opposing defenses with either his rushing or receiving skills. On the other hand, there are others who say that McCaffrey simply hasn’t played enough games for either of the two teams he’s suited up for this season. Remember, before he landed with the 49ers via a trade, McCaffrey played seven games with the Carolina Panthers in the 2022 NFL season.

The three running backs who have been selected to the NFC Pro Bowl team are Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys, and Mile Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles. Over at the AFC, they are Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.