The San Francisco 49ers made a bold move in their ongoing offseason transformation by trading wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders. The decision, driven by GM John Lynch's offseason plan to build a “younger and cheaper” roster, represented a turning point for the 49ers offense, and for teammates like tight end George Kittle, it was an emotional farewell.

Samuel had seen his role in San Francisco diminish in recent years due to a string of injuries. After peaking with 1,405 receiving yards in 2021, his production steadily declined. Still, his hybrid role as both receiver and rusher remained an important asset in Kyle Shanahan's system. However, with the team's salary cap tightening amid major contract extensions, including Kittle's own four-year, $76 million deal, the 49ers decided to move on before the start of free agency.

Discussing Samuel's exit on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kittle admitted he's happy for his former teammate, even if he will miss him.

“I'm happy for him that he went to Washington,” Kittle said via Nick Shook. “Guys need a fresh start sometimes, and he wanted a fresh start, and so, I'm very happy for him. I'm sad that I don't have him on my team anymore because I just loved having him around the locker room and stuff like that. But I'm happy for him.”

Samuel's fresh start comes at a crucial time for the Commanders. Following an exceptional 2024 campaign that saw them reach the NFC Championship Game, Washington is hoping Samuel adds the final spark to boost their offense. With Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels returning at quarterback and Terry McLaurin already established as the team's primary weapon, Samuel is expected to play a complementary yet crucial role.

The versatility Samuel offers, lining up as both receiver and running back, gives Washington a dynamic weapon to diversify their offensive schemes. His ability to turn short passes into explosive gains is something Daniels himself has already visualized.

Kittle also took comfort in Samuel joining a familiar face.

“I'm happy he went to Washington because Adam Peters is there, our old assistant GM, and he's the man,” Kittle noted.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are retooling with a younger core of receivers, including Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, who are now expected to take on larger roles. While San Francisco's Super Bowl window may be tightening, the organization is committed to reshaping its roster for sustainable success.

Though the 49ers and Commanders are not scheduled to face off in the regular season, a potential playoff meeting could reunite Samuel and his former teammates on the field, this time as rivals with postseason stakes on the line.