The San Francisco 49ers have spent the better part of the past five years as a perennial Super Bowl contender. With an elite defense, one of the most dynamic running backs in football, and a breakout quarterback in Brock Purdy, the Niners have come agonizingly close to hoisting another Lombardi Trophy a couple of times. However, as the 2025 training camp approaches, San Francisco finds itself at a precarious crossroads. Key contributors are gone, and roster depth is in question. Also, the team is banking on internal development to remain relevant in a loaded NFC. Yes, rebuilding may not be the mission. That said, retooling clearly is. One final addition could be the difference between another deep playoff run and an early postseason exit.

Tumultuous 49ers Offseason

Sure, the 49ers may not be looking to tear things down and initiate a rebuild. However, that certainly felt like the plan in the early offseason. General manager John Lynch traded Deebo Samuel, cut Javon Hargrave, and allowed key contributors like Aaron Banks, Charvarius Ward, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga to depart in free agency.

The 49ers added 11 total players in the draft. Some of them may emerge as long-term building blocks. However, rookie first-round pick Mykel Williams is likely to be a project. As such, it's hard to envision San Francisco's rookie class pushing the team back into Super Bowl contention. Of course, players like Williams and Nick Martin will likely see early playing time.

Bringing back Robert Saleh was a brilliant move. After he departed to take the Jets job in 2021, the 49ers struggled to maintain defensive consistency. Having him back could solve quite a few issues on that side of the ball.

Are the 49ers better than they were a couple of months ago? No, but they had to do some tearing down in order to afford the inevitable contract extension for Purdy.

Here we'll try to look at the perfect San Francisco 49ers move to fill out their roster before the 2025 training camp.

The One Move That Makes Too Much Sense

If there’s one thing that’s clear entering 2025, it’s that Purdy needs help at wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk is expected to miss at least the first half of the season after tearing his ACL and MCL late in 2024. Meanwhile, Demarcus Robinson faces a likely three-game suspension for a November DUI arrest. That leaves Jauan Jennings, rookie Jaheim Williams, and a handful of question marks in the receiver room. That simply won’t cut it.

Enter Amari Cooper.

The 31-year-old four-time Pro Bowler may no longer be a weekly 100-yard threat. Still, his route running, experience, and hands make him one of the most reliable wideouts available on the market. Yes, he dealt with nagging injuries throughout the 2024 season. That said, Cooper still managed to post respectable numbers and showed flashes of his old self when healthy. More importantly, his presence would take immediate pressure off the young receiving corps. He would also give Purdy a proven target who can win against man coverage and move the chains.

Note that Cooper is a strong fit schematically. Head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system thrives on precision and timing. Cooper’s crisp route running and football IQ would allow him to integrate quickly.

Support for Purdy, Depth for the Offense

The decision to give Purdy a five-year, $265 million extension underscores how much the franchise believes in his long-term potential. Of course, with great investment comes great responsibility. San Francisco must now do everything in its power to set him up for success.

Christian McCaffrey is still the engine of the offense, but he's entering his age-29 season and will inevitably need more help. George Kittle remains elite but has battled injuries over the years. That means the wide receiver room can no longer be a luxury; it must be a strength.

Adding Cooper isn’t just about catching passes. It’s about giving Purdy more freedom at the line of scrimmage and more margin for error on third downs. It’s about not forcing a second-year player like Jaheim Williams into a WR1 role before he's ready. It’s about injecting veteran leadership into a locker room that’s seen key voices walk out the door.

In short, signing Cooper would stabilize the offense and keep the 49ers’ championship window from slamming shut.

Don’t Let the Window Close

Championship windows in the NFL are fragile. They hinge on a few big plays, a few key signings, and a few smart decisions when everything feels uncertain. The 49ers are no strangers to that razor-thin margin. They’ve lived on it for years.

As training camp nears, San Francisco still has time to make one final move to shore up its offense. Cooper won’t come cheap, but neither did Purdy—and when you invest that heavily in a quarterback, surrounding him with high-end talent should be the default.

If the Niners want to remain a legitimate threat in the NFC, then Amari Cooper is the move.