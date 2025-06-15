The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing season plagued by injuries and inconsistency. Now, they look to bounce back and reclaim their spot as NFC West champions. But not everyone will be around to see it happen. Three 49ers players are in danger of not making the roster after the 2025 minicamp concludes, and two of them formerly were roster locks.

John Lynch admits last season was a struggle, and the 49ers paid dearly for bad play and inconsistency around them. When the season began, many in the NFL believed they might contend for the Super Bowl after barely losing to the Kansas City Chiefs the previous season. Instead, they cratered. Injuries happened, and off-the-field incidents plagued the team.

The 49ers are hopeful they can turn things around. Notably, a last-place schedule and a fresh roster give them some confidence. Nevertheless, some players may not be available.

Russell Gage Jr. has struggled in the NFL

Russell Gage Jr. has been inconsistent in his time in the NFL. So far, he has not played in two full seasons and might not be able to bounce back.

Gage was a sixth-round draft pick out of LSU in 2018. Notably, he has played 74 games in his career and started 25 of them. Things were going relatively smoothly until injuries hit. Due to numerous injuries and team changes, he has not played since 2022. Gage joined the 49ers roster in 2024, sliding into the practice squad.

Gage is at minicamp and is attempting to make the final cut of the 49ers roster. However, he is behind several wide receivers on the roster. Even if Brandon Aiyuk misses time, Gage is still behind Jacob Cowing, Isaiah Neyor, Isaiah Hodgins, and Jordan Watkins in the pecking order. Gage needs to deliver an excellent performance in the 49ers minicamp to have a chance to make the roster.

Robert Beal lacks the defense to be a lock

The 49ers' special teams were atrocious in 2025. It was so bad that Kyle Shanahan fired Brian Schneider after the season, indicating that San Francisco needed to make changes.

Robert Beal was one of the few exceptions. After drafting him in the fifth round in 2023, the 49ers had high expectations for him. Beal thrived on the special teams, making plays when needed. Unfortunately, his season ended early, as an ankle injury sidelined him. When San Francisco drafted Beal, they saw him as a rotational piece who could contribute on defense. However, he has had just one sack in three full seasons. The 49ers loaded up on defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Part of that was arguably because Beal was no longer seen as a reliable option on the defensive side.

There is a chance that he can still make the roster due to his ability on special teams. However, the 49ers are deep at defensive end and might want to use a spot for a guy who can contribute on that side of the football. The only positive about Beal is that he is big, and coaches love how he gets off the edge. Still, he must show that he can do more and fully develop as an all-around player if he wants to be on the 49ers roster.

Jake Moody must outkick the competition

Many people believed the 49ers would draft a kicker to replace Jake Moody. Instead, they signed Greg Joseph to a one-year deal. That makes the 49ers minicamp very interesting. Now, there is a legitimate chance that Moody could not make the 49ers roster. This is very telling, as the 49ers drafted Moody with a third-round pick in 2023.

Moody went 11-for-20 on field-goal attempts last season, enduring one of the worst sophomore slumps seen in recent memory. Furthermore, many of his misses cost the 49ers some critical games. Moody missed a field goal in a 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He missed three field goals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before finally hitting the game winner. However, the list extends even further beyond that.

In the previous season, Moody missed a critical extra point against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Had he made that, the 49ers would have been up 17-13 instead of 16-13. Thus, it would have forced the Chiefs to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal with the clock running low. If that had happened, the 49ers might have won.

Now, he has competition. If Moody cannot show in minicamp that he is the player the 49ers thought they were drafting, then there is a legitimate chance he won't be around once the 2025 season begins.