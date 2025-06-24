Brandon Aiyuk is making waves again, and this time his message cuts straight through the noise. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver shared a blunt and revealing post on his YouTube channel, taking direct aim at trade rumors that surfaced while he was sidelined and injured.

“They was talking bout trading me while I was off percocets /muscle relaxers and peeing in a cup by my bed!,” Aiyuk said in a post that combined defiance with humor. “Couldn’t walk for 10 weeks ain’t nobody trading for me 🤣💀”

It was a raw admission of betrayal. The 27-year-old was not just injured; he was medicated, immobilized, urinating in a cup, and in no condition for any team to consider trading for him. The receiver had been rehabbing a devastating knee injury that included a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus sustained in late October, which makes the timing of those discussions sting even more.

The rehabilitation was long and painful. Aiyuk missed nearly three months and could not walk for ten weeks, and that isolation and physical pain were compounded by hearing whispers of being included in trade plans. Understandably frustrated, he is now pushing back hard and using social media to make it clear that he deserves respect.

This behavior is not entirely surprising when you consider how Aiyuk’s career began. He was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft as the 25th overall pick out of Arizona State. He transferred there after a standout stint at Sierra College. The 49ers picked him to bring immediate production to their offense. He rewarded them with a strong rookie year that included 60 receptions, 748 yards, and five receiving touchdowns, along with two on the ground.

By 2023, Aiyuk had established himself as one of the league’s premier wide receivers. He recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and racked up over 1,300 receiving yards in 2023 alone. That performance earned him a four-year contract extension worth $120 million, setting him up as a key figure in San Francisco’s offensive future.

But the 2024 season went sideways. His knee injury ended his campaign after just seven games. The 49ers struggled in his absence, finishing with a 6–11 record and missing the playoffs. The offense lacked firepower, and Aiyuk’s absence was deeply felt.

Despite the public comments from general manager John Lynch, who said everything was fine, Aiyuk’s recent post suggests the opposite. He is not over the rumors; he remembers them clearly. And he is making sure fans and decision-makers do too.

Now, the 49ers face a pivotal choice. They can try to repair the relationship by showing a renewed commitment to Aiyuk, or they can explore trade options and cut ties with a player who clearly feels wronged. What they cannot do is ignore the message.

Aiyuk is speaking loud and clear. He wants respect, transparency, and he wants the front office to know that he is more than a name tossed around behind closed doors. After everything he has done and endured, he believes he deserves better, and he is not afraid to say so.