John Lynch, the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers, didn’t hold back about the team's difficult offseason.

Every hard choice, from parting ways with key veterans to reshaping the roster, was guided by a clear vision. “We had to get younger and we had to get a little cheaper,” Lynch explained, highlighting the team’s goal to maintain its core while setting the stage for a significant move: quarterback Brock Purdy’s contract extension.

This spring, the 49ers bid farewell to several big names, including Deebo Samuel, Aaron Banks, Charvarius Ward, Talanoa Hufanga, and Dre Greenlaw.

It was a tough sight for fans, and Lynch recognized that during his appearance on NBC Sports Bay Area’s 49ers Talk podcast. “Even though we kind of warned our fans, that’s a tough pill to swallow,” he admitted. “I think it spoke to how good our roster was.”

However, behind this talent exodus was a well-thought-out strategy. Lynch and the front office turned to the draft to reload, focusing on defense with their first five picks. Georgia Bulldogs pass rusher Mykel Williams led the charge, joined by Texas Longhorns lineman Alfred Collins and Indiana Hoosiers' CJ West. The plan was to replace pricey veterans with promising young talent while relying on the coaching staff to help them develop quickly.

The next big step came in late May when the 49ers and Brock Purdy wrapped up a five-year, $265 million extension, with $181 million guaranteed. While this deal doesn’t top the NFL salary charts, it places Purdy among the quarterbacks with the seventh-highest average annual value. For San Francisco, locking in long-term stability at quarterback was essential.

Now, the challenge is clear: the 49ers need their rookie class to rise to the occasion and support a core that includes Purdy, Fred Warner, and George Kittle. With several established stars gone, the pressure is on not just the newcomers but also on Purdy himself—now one of the league’s highest-paid quarterbacks. Still, Lynch is optimistic. “We executed a plan that we needed to, and we’re excited with the way it all came together.”