In the midst of a busy offseason for the San Francisco 49ers, cornerback Deommodore Lenoir has found himself in legal trouble after getting arrested in a recent incident.

Reports indicate that the 25-year-old defensive back allegedly resisted a police officer during an incident involving a firearm, according to Ari Meirov of the 33rd Team and TMZ. The arrest took place on Thursday, and Lenior was released from custody on Friday.

“49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles for allegedly resisting a peace officer, per TMZ. Police say Lenoir didn’t comply after a man he was with tossed him car keys during an incident involving a suspected firearm. He was released from police custody on Friday and is scheduled to appear in court next month.”

The 49ers have not released a statement regarding Lenior's arrest. It's possible the franchise decides to keep it in-house for now while Deommodore Lenoir handles his court appearance in July.

Lenior, who played for the Oregon Ducks during his college days, has served as a starting cornerback for the 49ers for the past three seasons. He's proven to be a reliable asset on the field, playing a key role in defending the pass. Last season, Deommodore Lenoir finished with 85 combined tackles (53 solo), two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He aims to continue playing at a high level and potentially finish with over 50 solo tackles for the fourth consecutive season in San Francisco.

Deommodore Lenoir is set to begin the second year of his five-year contract worth over $88 million. Based on the fact that he was released from custody, expectations are that he'll go to his court date and handle the alleged incident. Any possible punishments from the 49ers would be announced by the club. That is, if the franchise believes it's absolutely necessary.