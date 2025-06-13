San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and tight end George Kittle have been through a lot together. The former joined the franchise in 2017, and the latter was drafted a couple months later. They weathered some rough beginnings, as the team went just 10-22 during their first two years in the Bay Area. Eventually, both men helped spark a momentous franchise revival, which has so far featured two Super Bowl appearances (and two bitter SB defeats).

Their NFL legacies will always be intertwined, and considering that Kittle recently signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension, this duo could remain intact for a while. After an eight-year union, their are no signs of strife. The two men actually share a close personal relationship. The two-time First-Team All-Pro highlights one Shanahan quality that might explain the cohesion.

“One of my favorite things about Coach Shanahan is that he has like a 24/7 open-door policy,” Kittle told The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. “Like if somebody has a question for him, someone wants to know where they stand with the team, {or} someone has an idea, his office is always open…. Any player can go in at any time, and so I really, really respect that about him.”

Transparency can go a long way in building trust with players, and it seems Shanahan has shined in that crucial area. Given that the roster has underwent a significant overhaul this offseason, keeping morale high will be vitally important. There is no reason to question Kittle's mood. The 31-year-old was beaming with positivity at mandatory minicamp. He is eager to get back to work and help San Francisco rebound from a disappointing 6-11 campaign.

"One of my favorite things about Coach Shanahan is he has an open door policy.. Any player can go in there at any time and I really respect that" ~ @gkittle46 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LN3I3hheub — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Possible offensive challenges the 49ers must navigate

Article Continues Below

Kyle Shanahan must devise a successful game plan around this revamped squad. His offensive ingenuity has garnered him a ton of praise, including from Kittle, but that creativity could be pushed to its limits next season. Quarterback Brock Purdy, who inked his own massive payday this spring, will need to perfect his rapport with an unpredictable wide receiver group.

Deebo Samuel is gone. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. Jauan Jennings could receive a true No. 1 WR workload. And Ricky Pearsall has to prove he can take a sizable leap in his second season. A healthy and consistent George Kittle is more essential than maybe ever before.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection has eclipsed 1,000 yards and recorded at least six touchdowns in each of the last two years. He and Shanahan will likely work together to figure out how to maintain that volume without risking too much wear-and-tear. Perhaps the topic has already come up during their occasional hangouts.

“I like to golf with him in down in Cabo in the offseason, and then I like to win football games with him in the fall.”

Fans will have to wait a few more months to see if the 49ers can indeed get back to their prosperous ways, but the process to potentially achieve such status has already begun.