It is no secret that San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle is the biggest fan of tight ends on the planet. He, along with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, started Tight End University, which is a camp directed at developing tight ends. During this year's event in Nashville, Kittle spoke to the media. One of the topics stayed on course with a conversation about the position's significance.

“If you look at the past 10 Super Bowl winners, every team has either a Gronk, a Kelce, Dallas Goedert, you have an elite tight end that makes plays for you the entire season,” Kittle said during NFL Live.

He isn't wrong. Outside of a few teams, every recent winner has had a tight end of value. The league is adapting after seeing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski make plays for the New England Patriots all those years, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Kansas City Chiefs formed an almost identical tandem with Patrick Mahomes and Kelce. Those two teams seriously benefited from having Kelce and Gronk catch touchdowns in the playoffs and help lead the teams to multiple Super Bowl wins. Olsen was huge for Cam Newton and their run to the Super Bowl in 2015, despite losing. Last season, Dallas Goedert was a massive weapon for Jalen Hurts.

Article Continues Below
More San Francisco 49ers News
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops ‘psycho’ take on Christian McCaffreyJaren Kawada ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk trashes San Francisco for persistent trade rumorsMiguel La Torre ·
image thumbnail
1 perfect San Francisco 49ers move to fill out roster before 2025 training campEnzo Flojo ·
image thumbnail
2 hottest 49ers takes coming out of 2025 minicampDouglas Fritz ·
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ George Kittle warns of ‘violence’ amid Robert Saleh returnLorenzo J Reyna ·
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
49ers’ John Lynch gets brutally honest on ‘tough’ offseasonGuillermo Guajardo ·

Even though Kittle doesn't have a Super Bowl himself with the 49ers, he has been to two of them and lost both by small margins to the Chiefs.

The new era of tight ends is upon us. Brock Bowers is turning into a superstar with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Indianapolis Colts drafted Tyler Warren out of Penn State, and the Chicago Bears took Colston Loveland out of Michigan as the new wave of TEs. Sam LaPorta, Jake Ferguson, Kyle Pitts, and TJ Hockenson are capable of being massive contributors to a Super Bowl-winning team.