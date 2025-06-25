While it's not imminent, San Fransisco 49ers star George Kittle will eventually retire, and then he may head to WWE as a wrestler.

Speaking to the Bussin' with the Boys podcast (via NBC Sports Bay Area), Kittle discussed his future plans. He will keep playing “until I don't have fun anymore,” but then he will head into his new venture. There is also another scenario where he could retire earlier, but that'd take his wife saying, “You kinda look like s**t out there; you should retire.”

What does not having “fun” look like for Kittle? “I don't know. I think if I get to 35, and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I'll be like, ‘Ah, this isn't that much fun anymore,' and I'll have a conversation with myself,” he explained. “But I'm feeling great right now.”

Still, Kittle has already planned out what will come next. He wants to join WWE as a big fan of them. He has previously been in the ring a handful of times, but he sounds open to a full-time run.

“I would love to do WWE,” said the tight end. “I think there's definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it. My only question mark with that is I love being a fan of WWE. I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a long time, so I wouldn't look like an idiot out there.

Article Continues Below
More San Francisco 49ers News
49ers news: George Kittle makes bold claim about tight end value in 2025
49ers’ George Kittle makes bold claim about tight end value in 2025Chris Spiering ·
Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops ‘psycho’ take on Christian McCaffreyJaren Kawada ·
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk trashes San Francisco for persistent trade rumorsMiguel La Torre ·
image thumbnail
1 perfect San Francisco 49ers move to fill out roster before 2025 training campEnzo Flojo ·
image thumbnail
2 hottest 49ers takes coming out of 2025 minicampDouglas Fritz ·
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) works out with his teammates during an OTA at Levi's Stadium.
49ers’ George Kittle warns of ‘violence’ amid Robert Saleh returnLorenzo J Reyna ·

“I've been in a WWE ring like three times. I don't know what I'm doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven't moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did,” he continued.

49ers tight end George Kittle's history with WWE

As Kittle noted, he is a big fan of WWE. He previously attended several events, including WrestleMania 39, where he got involved in a match between Pat McAfee and The Miz. He was also seen at the following two WrestleManias in Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

We will see if George Kittle is able to join WWE after he retires. He could follow in the footsteps of McAfee if he does. For now, he is getting ready for his ninth season in the NFL. The 49ers went 6-11 in 2024, and they are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl in 2025.