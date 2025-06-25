While it's not imminent, San Fransisco 49ers star George Kittle will eventually retire, and then he may head to WWE as a wrestler.

Speaking to the Bussin' with the Boys podcast (via NBC Sports Bay Area), Kittle discussed his future plans. He will keep playing “until I don't have fun anymore,” but then he will head into his new venture. There is also another scenario where he could retire earlier, but that'd take his wife saying, “You kinda look like s**t out there; you should retire.”

What does not having “fun” look like for Kittle? “I don't know. I think if I get to 35, and it hurts to put pants on in the morning, I think I'll be like, ‘Ah, this isn't that much fun anymore,' and I'll have a conversation with myself,” he explained. “But I'm feeling great right now.”

Still, Kittle has already planned out what will come next. He wants to join WWE as a big fan of them. He has previously been in the ring a handful of times, but he sounds open to a full-time run.

“I would love to do WWE,” said the tight end. “I think there's definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it. My only question mark with that is I love being a fan of WWE. I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a long time, so I wouldn't look like an idiot out there.

“I've been in a WWE ring like three times. I don't know what I'm doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven't moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did,” he continued.

49ers tight end George Kittle's history with WWE

As Kittle noted, he is a big fan of WWE. He previously attended several events, including WrestleMania 39, where he got involved in a match between Pat McAfee and The Miz. He was also seen at the following two WrestleManias in Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

We will see if George Kittle is able to join WWE after he retires. He could follow in the footsteps of McAfee if he does. For now, he is getting ready for his ninth season in the NFL. The 49ers went 6-11 in 2024, and they are hoping to get back to the Super Bowl in 2025.