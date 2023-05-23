Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Deebo Samuel is all about family. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver proved as much, as he made the day of his mom and younger brother with some beautiful gifts that sent them to tears.

Samuel surprised both his mom and little brother with brand new cars. The 49ers wideout brought the gift for her mom for Mother’s Day, while he gifted the new ride to his brother for his graduation.

It was definitely a beautiful moment for the Samuel family. Her mom couldn’t believe the surprise from her son, while the younger Samuel was clearly ecstatic while posing with Deebo in front of the new car (via Overtime).

Deebo Samuel stay blessing the fam ❤️ Bought his mom a new car for Mother’s Day. Got his little brother a new car as a graduation gift. @19problemz (via precious_martin1/TT) pic.twitter.com/RyeH3SXPFk — Overtime (@overtime) May 21, 2023

If that doesn’t put a tear in your eyes, we don’t know what else will.

It’s awesome to see Deebo Samuel give back to his family as well. Clearly, they have been huge inspirations for him as he establishes himself as one of the best players in the NFL today. And by the looks of it, we’ll see a more motivated Samuel when he takes the field for the 49ers in the upcoming 2023 season.

Samuel can more than afford a couple of cars, though, thanks to his new contract with the 49ers that pays him over $70 million in the next three years. He signed an extension last year that pays him $24,035,000 in signing bonus, $58,100,000 in guaranteed money, as well as an average annual salary of $23,850,000, via Spotrac.

The 49ers certainly have high expectations on Samuel, though there is no reason to doubt that he can’t live up to those given the support he has around him.