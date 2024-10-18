The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with injury concerns throughout the 2024 season. However, their latest updates are important, as wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Jordan Mason have been removed from the injury report.

Samuel was previously on the report with a wrist injury, while Mason was dealing with a shoulder concern. Barring any setbacks, though, both players are expected to play in Week 7. The 49ers are playing the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs, so they will need all the help they can get.

It is worth noting that Christian McCaffrey is still dealing with an injury and he won't play on Sunday. Additionally, Jauan Jennings has already been ruled out for the game with an injury. Still, the 49ers are slowly beginning to get healthy. They still don't have all their stars back on the field, but Sunday's game could be competitive with Samuel and Mason ready to go.

Deebo Samuel has been productive while on the field in 2024

Samuel has been limited at times due to injury concerns this year. He's been productive for the most part when healthy, though.

The 49ers receiver has recorded 20 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown across five games played. Samuel has also rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown. His versatility causes nightmares for opposing defenses.

The 49ers are hopeful that Samuel can stay healthy for the remainder of the '24 campaign. San Francisco has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations but they are just 3-3 this season. However, injuries have played a significant role in their underperformance.

The 49ers still have Super Bowl potential without question. They are hoping that injuries will not derail their season.

Jordan Mason's impact on 49ers

Mason has appeared in six games for the 49ers. He has received more opportunities than initially expected as a result of McCaffrey's injury absence.

Mason has rushed for 609 yards and three touchdowns so far during the 2024 season. He has added eight receptions for 75 yards as well.

Mason's impact on the 49ers has been immense. Sure, he may not be a superstar but San Francisco has needed a running back to step up with McCaffrey out. The 49ers are hopeful that McCaffrey will return soon, but Mason will continue to play a big role in the offense moving forward.

Chiefs-49ers outlook

The Chiefs and 49ers game should be competitive despite what the records may suggest. It is a Super Bowl rematch and the 49ers would love nothing more than to get revenge on the defending Super Bowl champions. Playing at home will give the 49ers a pivotal advantage.

Of course, the Chiefs are more than capable of taking care of business on the road. Patrick Mahomes and the team do not fold under pressure. Brock Purdy has continued to establish himself as a star in the NFL, though, so the 49ers offense will have an opportunity to keep up with the Chiefs.

Defense may ultimately be the deciding factor, though. San Francisco needs a strong defensive effort. If they can cause a few turnovers, the 49ers should be able to seize momentum and potentially win the game.