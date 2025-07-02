There’s no such thing as too early when it comes to the NFL Draft. This is especially true if you’re the San Francisco 49ers. This is a team with perennial Super Bowl aspirations and a savvy front office. They also have a roster full of aging stars who could soon be on the wrong side of their prime. For general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, the mission is to restock the trenches and keep the championship window wide open.

That starts with two names fans should get familiar with now: Isaiah World and Gennings Dunker. They are offensive tackles with the potential to anchor the Niners' line for the next decade.

A Reset, Not a Rebuild

Recall that the 49ers came within a single fourth-down stop of winning Super Bowl LVIII. As such, they entered last season once again viewed as one of the league’s top contenders.

That didn’t last, though. Injuries piled up, and a frustrating 2–6 record in one-score games derailed any hopes of a division three-peat. San Francisco dropped seven of its last eight contests and generally looked like an average team.

There’s optimism that 2025 brings better health for stars like Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, and Brandon Aiyuk. The defense should also get a boost, thanks to four top-100 draft picks spent on that side of the ball and the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator.

However, for all the positives, one major issue looms: the offensive line. With Williams approaching retirement and Colton McKivitz entering a contract year, the 49ers may already be preparing to prioritize tackle in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here we'll try to look at two players who are way-too-early 2026 NFL Draft prospects the San Francisco 49ers must monitor.

A Mountain with Mobility

At some point, you have to rip off the Band-Aid. Williams won’t play forever. Sure, the 49ers have kicked the can down the road when it comes to drafting his successor. However, they may not have that luxury in 2026.

Enter Isaiah World, the 6'8″, 310-pound offensive tackle who transferred to Oregon after terrorizing the Mountain West at Nevada. Simply put, he has the frame, footwork, and flexibility to be the first offensive lineman taken next April. He’s already on NFL radars due to his elite length and agility. Those traits scream future blindside protector.

It’s no coincidence that World chose Oregon. They have a track record of developing NFL-ready linemen and a system that demands mobility and poise in pass protection. Should he perform as expected in the Pac-12, he’ll cement himself as a top-15 pick.

From the 49ers’ standpoint, this would be a logical, long-overdue investment. World wouldn’t need to start immediately if Williams comes back for one last ride in 2026. Still, having a high-upside rookie learning behind a future Hall of Famer is the kind of move contenders make. And if Williams doesn’t return? Then you’re talking about a plug-and-play left tackle with All-Pro upside.

The Niners may have passed on the tackle market in 2025, but World represents a chance to correct that decision in spectacular fashion.

Built for the Right Side

If World is the sexy, high-ceiling pick, then Gennings Dunker is the blue-collar grinder who just might be a better fit for San Francisco’s zone-run scheme.

At 6'5″ and 320 pounds, Dunker anchored Iowa’s right side in 2024. He also posted the highest PFF grade among Big Ten tackles. That’s no small feat considering the conference’s defensive line talent. His physicality and ability to finish in the run game make him a natural fit for Shanahan’s offense. This is especially true as McCaffrey ages and the 49ers rely more on blocking precision to stay productive.

More importantly, Dunker fills a very specific need. With McKivitz approaching free agency and not yet proving to be a long-term solution, the Niners will likely be in the market for a new right tackle. Dunker, who’s played exclusively on the right side, could slide in as a Day 1 starter. He could also bring a level of physicality this unit has lacked since Mike McGlinchey’s departure.

He may not have World’s measurables or left-side flexibility. However, Dunker is a high-floor prospect who could rise even higher if Iowa contends in the Big Ten and he lands on postseason awards watch lists.

Why It All Matters Now

There’s a real argument to be made that no position group is more essential to San Francisco’s long-term outlook than offensive tackle. Brock Purdy’s breakout wasn’t just about scheme or grit. It was about staying upright. That becomes infinitely harder when your two bookends are aging, expensive, and one bad play away from IR.

Lynch and Shanahan know this. They’ve spent years building around premium talent and letting the scheme elevate average blockers. However, that model has a shelf life, especially when the division features rising pass rushes in Seattle and Los Angeles.

Drafting either World or Dunker would not only stabilize the offensive line. It also allow the 49ers to pivot toward a new chapter where the offensive line isn’t just good enough, but great again.

Because if there's one thing the 2025 season taught us, it’s that even the most talented rosters can unravel without reinforcements in the trenches.