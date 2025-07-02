While San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey pushes hard to get physically ready for the upcoming season, teammate Brandon Aiyuk seems distracted by trade rumors. But here is the 49ers’ most fierce positional battle to watch at the team’s 2025 training camp.

The 49ers should have quite a competition at the cornerback position. Currently listed as starters are Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green. Rookie Upton Stout holds onto the lead chair for the nickel back spot. Also in the mix are Tre Brown, Darrell Luter Jr., and Siran Neal.

49ers’ Deommodore Lenoir heads CB room

A four-year veteran, Lenoir started 32 games over the last two seasons. He totaled five interceptions and racked up 169 tackles with 19 passes defended. Those are solid numbers, and he leads the way. He ranks No. 23 in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Lenoir’s first two NFL seasons yielded sub-60.0 PFF coverage grades,” John Kosko wrote. “But his 2023 season represented a leap in performance to a 74.2 PFF coverage mark and a ninth-ranked PFF advanced coverage grade. His two-year PFF advanced coverage grade ranks ninth among cornerbacks.”

Of course, the 49ers have needed to deal with Lenoir’s recent arrest, according to nfl.com.

“Lenoir, 25, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Inmate Information Center, and was released Friday on his own recognizance,” Grant Gordon wrote. “He is due in L.A. Superior Court on July 25.”

Also, the 49ers released a team statement, saying, “We are aware of the matter involving Deommodore Lenoir and are in the process of gathering further information.”

The 49ers drafted Stout on Day 2, likely meaning they have plans for him to work into the mix this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said it could affect Lenoir’s role, according to 49erswebzone.com.

“I mean, we're going to still play it out,” Shanahan said. “I think Demo is great inside, I think he's great outside. We probably see Upton, definitely, as an inside player, so that was a big need, the way it fell, especially in the draft. But Demo can do either. I think it's easier for a guy when he can stay at one spot.”

What roles will 49ers cornerbacks have?

General manager John Lynch said Stout could seize the nickel role.

Article Continues Below

“We knew we wanted a nickel, and there were a number of guys in play, and he ended up (being the pick),” Lynch said. “And he was a guy we had a lot of affinity for. So, it was really fortunate that he was still there at (pick number) 100. It was getting a little hairy, but he hung on. So that was awesome.”

As for Green, he brings a lot of punch to the lineup as well. New defensive coordinator put Green in good company recently, according to Sports Illustrated.

“From a talent standpoint, Nick Bosa is here,” Saleh said. “You've got obviously Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green. There's a lot of really good talent on this defense. So it's not nearly as what (2017) was.”

49ers enjoying a move to younger players

Saleh said he likes the youth movement overall for the 49ers’ defense, according to nbcsportsbayarea.com. The 49ers picked defensive players with their first five selections.

“I think it’s going to come just with all the youth,” Saleh said of what will improve the defense’s performance. “There’s a lot of empathy for what happened to the group last year. There are a lot of things. Through the halfway point, this defense was playing some really good football. And there were a lot of injuries, and the wheels kind of fell off during the last few weeks of the season.

“So for the coaching staff and the players, there is a lot of empathy, ‘Man, you were doing your best. It just didn’t work out.’ But you still see it all. These guys played their butts off. I thought Nick [Bosa] and those guys did a really nice job. And it’s just bringing in this youth and getting them caught up to what the standard is and doing our best to uphold it.”

Stout is one of those young guys. But he will have to battle to keep his spot ahead of Neal, Luter Jr., and Brown. Also, Trey Avery, Dallis Flowers, and Derrick Canteen are also in the mix at the cornerback position. Suffice to say, the 49ers need a least a couple of these players to step up. Otherwise, the 2025 season could look a lot like last year’s campaign. And that wouldn’t sit well with a proud organization.