San Francisco 49ers fans are hoping that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel is able to give it a go this weekend when the 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel sustained an injury to his ribs during the fourth quarter of the 49ers' win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football last week, and there has since been some mystery as to whether or not the superstar will be held out of the lineup.

On Thursday, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan cast some light on the situation during an interview with KNBR when he announced that Samuel will be officially listed as questionable for this weekend, per NBC Sports.

Shanahan also noted that wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who is dealing with an injury to his shin, will also receive the questionable designation for the Cardinals game.

The 49ers are looking to keep the good times rolling after what has been a dominant start to the 2023 season. Samuel, along with other weapons like George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey, have provided a plethora of options for quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco offense, and the 49ers have won all three of their games so far in relatively convincing fashion.

While the Cardinals don't profile as the strongest opponent, they did just get finished knocking off another NFC powerhouse in the Dallas Cowboys in Week Three.

The 49ers and Cardinals are slated to kick off on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.