With the San Francisco 49ers preparing in the offseason, the team is looking to bounce back after a relatively disappointing 2024 season, where they were eliminated from the playoffs, a season removed from making the Super Bowl. After the 49ers locked up their franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy to a sizable extension, head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about how the team looks at the upcoming season.

It was a mighty fall for San Francisco as they went 6-11 last season as before, the team was considered one of the more well-coached units filled with talent. Regression and injuries had a say, but Shanahan would express the standard that's been set and what he expects from his players, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

“The way I addressed it the most, was at our last meeting in January,” Shanahan said. “I just told the guys, I talked about how the season ended the year before, and how when I felt them all come back. I felt guys weren’t ready to come back and I understood that.”

“But I told them how I really won’t understand it this year, not that that was right or wrong, but I couldn’t comprehend it,” Shanahan continued. “We’re off five weeks earlier, we all know how disappointed we are. And a lot of us have played a lot of football here.”

49ers' Kyle Shanahan on whether the team got his message

There will be a youth movement hitting the team as 11 rookies were added to the 49ers through the NFL Draft, which could allow the team to mix the stars they have with hopeful stars for the future. Shanahan would speak on that previous meeting in January after the frustrating year, and mentioned how he saw change.

“We are going to have a team that doesn’t know what we’ve done in the past, or how you guys have earned a lot of stuff,” Shanahan said. “We need to show them, and the first meeting when we get back, I expect our whole team to be here and for it to be important to guys. “

“I thought the coolest thing was everyone being there on the first day,” Shanahan said. “We have every guy show up, and I didn’t have to call anyone and beg them, which said a lot. They all knew what I said on the last day and I wanted to see if it really meant something to them, not to where I had to call and remind them and I didn’t and they all showed up and they’ve all been working and to me that’s been something I really appreciate and I know I got the right guys.”

San Francisco opens up the upcoming season likely hungry to redeem themselves against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 7.