The San Francisco 49ers got some bad news regarding wide receiver Deebo Samuel ahead of Sunday's game versus the Arizona Cardinals. The receiver bruised his ribs a week ago versus the Giants, but has also come up with a knee injury since. The knee issue caused him to miss practice Wednesday.

Samuel hurt his ribs after a sustaining a big hit on a catch-and-run versus the Giants. He came out of the game for a bit before returning to catch a 27-yard touchdown pass to close out the 49ers 30-12 win. The 49ers got good news that Samuel did not have any fractured ribs, but he is still coming back from the ribs issue while simultaneously dealing with a knee injury, per The Athletic's David Lombardi.

Deebo Samuel also has a knee issue on top of the rib issue, Shanahan said https://t.co/rrptymHkHL — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 27, 2023

The 49ers will hope to have Deebo Samuel in time for the Cardinals game after he put up six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Giants. Unfortunately, part of Samuel's strengths as a between the tackles runner and over the middle receiver leave him more susceptible to big hits and injuries. He is still day-to-day.

The receiver room for the 49ers is pretty banged up this week. Jauan Jennings also missed practice Wednesday with a shin injury. Brandon Aiyuk, who led the 49ers in receiving yards the first two weeks of the year, already missed the Giants game with a shoulder injury and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. If these receivers are limited Sunday or unable to play, expect WR Ronnie Bell and tight end George Kittle to receive more targets and opportunities.