With the constant trade rumors around San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, there is no doubt that the star is eager to recover from the season-ending injury and show his worth. As the 49ers' pass-catcher is working his way back from the knee injury, he would get an update from general manager John Lynch that will likely excite any fan.

There's no doubt it was a frustrating season for Aiyuk, as after a long negotiation process with the team in getting the contract extension, he would suffer season-ending ACL and MCL injuries early in the schedule. When speaking to the media, Lynch would say that Aiyuk is “tracking in a good way,” but made sure to express how he won't be rushed out on the field, according to 49ers Webzone.

“Brandon’s tracking in a good way with his knee, and you’ve just got to kind of let that play out,” Lynch said. “We’re not going to put him out there until he’s ready, but we’re excited with our receiver group and where we’re at.”

The trade rumors around 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk are ongoing

Despite the news from Lynch, there is still a conversation about whether the 49ers trading Aiyuk now is a smart play, especially when there is an expectation he could be gone from the organization in 2026, as Grant Cohn of Sports Illustrated argues.

“The 49ers might prefer to trade Aiyuk next offseason after he plays a few games and shows the league what kind of recovery he made. If he plays well, they could get a lot for him,” Cohn wrote.

“If [Brandon Aiyuk] rushes back onto the field and looks like a shell of himself, then his value will plummet and the 49ers will get nothing for him,” Cohn continued. “They'll be stuck with his contract. That's why the smart play could be to trade Aiyuk now while he still has an air of mystery about him.”

At any rate, Aiyuk looks to get back to the field and help San Francisco bounce back from a disappointing 6-11 record, which put them last in the NFC West. The team opens the upcoming season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Sept. 7.