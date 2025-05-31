After the San Francisco 49ers signed Brock Purdy to a sizable contract extension, it came off of other deals like tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner. With the 49ers looking to improve after the failures of last season, Warner spoke about the team and their willingness to lock up the stars that helped the original success of the unit.

Warner has been known to be the anchor of San Francisco's defense and one of the best linebackers in the NFL, so when the team signed him to a three-year deal, it was a no-brainer decision. However, there had been a long negotiation process with Purdy while also keeping Kittle with his original squad, which garnered a positive response from Warner, according to the team's website.

“I’m so grateful to everyone involved, including the whole York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan,” Warner said. “It was pretty seamless, and I’m happy for George Kittle and Brock Purdy to get their stuff done, too.”

San Francisco first signed Kittle to a four-year, $76.4 million deal, which then led to the Warner and Purdy signings. Warner would also say how many dreams have been made throughout his time with the group, with the latest contract being another one fulfilled.

“It honestly does mean the world,” Warner said. “When I got drafted here in 2018, it was truly a dream come true. It was the exact spot I wanted to be at because I knew they had a vision for me as a younger player who had never even played stack, off-the-ball linebacker. I was so raw at the time. Being able to fulfill my dream of being an NFL player, of being a 49er, I truly feel that same exact way. Signing this deal, it still is a dream to me.”

49ers' Fred Warner will be tasked with leading new faces

There is a rookie wave coming through the 49ers, which is why the Warner signing is even more crucial, as while San Francisco remains a vital component to the defense, he will also serve as a guiding light to the new players. One player that Warner mentioned was third-round pick Nick Martin, a linebacker out of Oklahoma State, saying he has stood out.

“I've loved everything that Nick has been about since he arrived,” Warner said. “I heard the whole story about he said he had my jersey before coming onto the team. In some of those situations, guys don't want to seem like they're like ‘too cool' or I don't know what it is… But, he's come in and asked me every single question know to man.”

“I've seen the athletic ability flash on the field in the way he closes,” Warner continued. “He closes space really quickly. He already has the great mindset of want to learn. I'm really happy with where he's at.”

At any rate, Warner looks to lead a defense that is hungry to get back on track, which the feeling is the same feeling with the overall team as the 49ers are coming off a relatively disappointing 6-11 record, putting them last in the NFC West. Trying to get back to competing for Super Bowls, San Francisco opens the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Seattle Seahawks.